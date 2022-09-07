Peer Gynt

Peer Gynt Norwegian dancers perform throughout Minnesota.

The Peer Gynt Norwegian Dancers originated from a “Share the Fun” act by the Adventurers 4-H Club of Washington County. Our group was trying to win a trip to the State Fair. The general theme was to be centered around the song It’s a Small World after All. It was a conglomeration of four hula dancers, eight boys doing a German Schuhplattl dance, and a dozen girls performing Norwegian folk dances. They not only won a trip to the fair, but the Norwegian dancers were invited to perform many times for the St. Croix Valley Syttende Mai Society.

In 1981, they were invited to affiliate with St. Paul Sons of Norway, Synnøve-Nordkap. At that time, material for the Rondestakk bunad for our dancers was purchased from Norsk Husflid in Gjøvik. It took one whole summer for two seamstresses to cut and sew. These are the Hverdags bunader they wear today.

