The Peer Gynt Norwegian Dancers originated from a “Share the Fun” act by the Adventurers 4-H Club of Washington County. Our group was trying to win a trip to the State Fair. The general theme was to be centered around the song It’s a Small World after All. It was a conglomeration of four hula dancers, eight boys doing a German Schuhplattl dance, and a dozen girls performing Norwegian folk dances. They not only won a trip to the fair, but the Norwegian dancers were invited to perform many times for the St. Croix Valley Syttende Mai Society.
In 1981, they were invited to affiliate with St. Paul Sons of Norway, Synnøve-Nordkap. At that time, material for the Rondestakk bunad for our dancers was purchased from Norsk Husflid in Gjøvik. It took one whole summer for two seamstresses to cut and sew. These are the Hverdags bunader they wear today.
Highlight performances with Peer Gynt have been representing Norwegian immigrants in Alaska at a statehood festival in Anchorage, performing at the Magic Music Days at the Epcot Norwegian Pavilion in Florida, celebrating with the Bergen County, N.J. Scandinavian Festival around their immense bonfire, and enjoying dancing at the Norwegian Village on Washington Island in Door County, Wisconsin.
Locally, Peer Gynt has performed in the St. Paul Winter Carnival parade, at the Festival of Nations at the River Centre, celebrating at the European Christmas Market at Union Depot, for the Grand Opening of Norway House, ushering at the International Convention of Sons of Norway, at local senior homes, at Washington Square Park for the 17th of May in Stillwater & the St. Croix Valley Syttende Mai Society.
To learn more about Norwegian culture, they have tried carving, knitting, folk dancing. They studied the Sami life in Norway two years ago and even tried to lasso the reindeer at their January outdoor skiing, sledding and frozen fish toss event. Last year their emphasis was Viking kids, pets and crafts.
More info
Boys and girls age 7 to age 14 are invited.
You don’t have to be of Norwegian heritage, just interested in Nordic culture.
We meet the second Saturday, Sept. - May, at St. Paul Church, 609 5th St. S., Stillwater, MN.
The bunads,national outfits, belong to St. Paul Sons of Norway. They are on loan to each dancer.
No dues for the dancers. A parent, or grandparent’s membership in St. Paul Sons of Norway, Synnøve-Nordkap, #1-008 is $60 a year, or $5 a month is required.
