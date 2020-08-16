Spade in hand, I was wandering my acre of emerging prairie this summer, digging out thistles, and those pretty but invasive specimens of Queen Anne’s lace and chicory that try to crowd everyone else out.
I was looking for life from the prairie seeds I had sowed by hand, upon the light snow cover, two winters ago. Damn those uninvited plant forms! Even if they brought color and texture to my new prairie canvas, I wanted to see what I wanted to see—stiff gentain, mountain mint, and foxglove beardtongue. And where was the wild bergamot, rattlesnake master, and prairie onion?
Suddenly there she stood—the new kid in town. A beautiful cluster of small yellow orbs cupped by tiny, pearly white petal-like fingers.
I took a photo of my find and sent it to Kaitlyn, my consultant at Prairie Moon Nursery in Winona. She pronounced it pearly everlasting, a true prairie native. Its presence, she added, was “indicative of a high-quality seed bank. Your soil may be full of even more treasures.”
To hear this was an aloe salve for my worried prairie heart. But simple trust would have sufficed. The earth knows what to do, it follows its own clock, and it will not be denied.
From the seed mix my wife and I purchased from Prairie Moon, we were told it has the potential to grow 27 kinds of flowering plants and six grasses.
But the seed of pearly everlasting must have been carried by the wind, from a bird’s digestive tract or another human being who had cast their own mix of seeds. Then, with the help of rain and snow, the cycles of freezing and thawing, the pressure of the deer’s hoof upon the seed, or the busy digging of a gopher, the seed broke the surface of the soil. It nestled in for its winter nap, and waited patiently for its time to become.
Last summer we were delighted when five kinds of prairie flowers and grasses revealed themselves. This summer the earth gifted us more. Next spring we’ll do a controlled burn to ready the prairie to produce even more next summer.
Thank you, lovely pearly everlasting, for giving me the signal that your brothers and sisters and aunts and uncles are eager to show up, and that my Canada milk vetch, anise hyssop, and blue vervain are waiting beneath the surface too.
Scott Jacobs lives in rural Prescott, Wisconsin. He is a retired therapist, writer, and now a native prairie gardener.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.