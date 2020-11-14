I am vintage Norman Rockwell in my thick blue army coat, jaunty burgundy beret and plaid scarf. Red cheeks and snotty nose would put me at 5 years old at kindergarten recess, but I am 22 and late for work. Rounding the corner to my cubicle at skidding speed to plop down and look like I had been there for 20 minutes is impossible. But I am an actress and take on the character of a timely, conscientious worker who was up late doing research, instead of the tired temp, who was rehearsing a one act in a church basement, then sipping Grain Belts with the cast last night.
It’s all in the posture and setting the scene because this is merely another play and another role. I pose to look as if I had to type immediately upon arrival, without even taking off my coat, to get down in writing my fabulous new idea for the board meeting. There is no time to waste before this innovative thought evaporates, so here I am, legs crossed, hand holding chin in thought and other hand on keyboard. Holding this stance I count to 10, then realize no one noticed that I rushed in. The buzz of the office hums around me unfazed.
I rub a cold shin through my pantyhose and realize the run that started on the bus had lengthened a good 2 inches on my jog through the snow to the office building. My 1950s sweater set and full skirt are wrinkled because I woke up too late to iron anything. No one will notice if I stay low key in my cubicle, I try to
assure myself.
My friends admire my vintage, thrift-store wardrobe that makes its way into colorful outfits for my “day job.” The antique brooch from my grandmother matches that old man’s sweater I found for two bucks. Sometimes I don my second-hand suspenders with wingtips if I want to push the envelope, but my style only seems to push people’s buttons. My cubicle workmates tell me I need to be professional and join the squadron. I guess they mean the office uniform that dreaded two-piece dark blue or brown thing with no artistic flair. Frankly, the professional look is not available where I can afford to shop and I refuse to spend money on clothes I find humdrum. I’ve been hoping my look will get me noticed in a positive way. “Hey, what a unique blouse! Let’s have you write the newsletter this month.” Or, “Wow, your ideas are intriguing, just like your scarf.”
I ease out of my heavy coat and drape it across the back of my stiff office chair. My legs are beginning to thaw as they slide under the desktop. I start typing letters from a mini recorder stuffed with the halting voices of company vice presidents dictating inane documents. It’s hard to dress up a robot, but I managed to add a cheerful red sweater and accessorize with a golden cat pin today.
Suddenly I hear a voice like a crow calling her young back to the nest. She is cawing my name across the room. Our boss never chooses to relay information in a routine meeting or a calm lean on the edge of the cubicle. She squawks from afar, hoping you will move faster so she doesn’t have to put forth energy in coming to you. I often get a higher pitch from her than others. I can’t decide whether that is a sign of affection or disdain. It’s a noise that causes papers to fly around me in disarray. I’m sure her intention is to throw her underlings completely off kilter, slightly sweating. She wants to maintain that predator vs. prey energy going in the office so we remain on edge, yet efficient.
When I got the job, in her motivational orientation speech she said, “I want you to feel the pressure, as if the vice president was a hunter, and you, as prey, must find the answer to complete the project before he finds you. I can’t control the hunters, only the herd and you are my herd.” Either way, I imagined getting eaten up. Maybe her metaphor was inspired by the animal print I wore my first day.
Startled now by this voice, I realize I forgot to slip out of my snow boots. I bend down and thrash about to yank off both boots and grab my shoes out of my tote bag. Today I have one black and one brown. Damn. I stand, tuck hair behind ears, inhale, and run out to the center of the work space. Her eyes travel head to foot, first at the beret still on my head, then to golden cat pin, down to the tear in pantyhose, landing on my mismatched feet. She presents with groomed feathers, impeccable navy suit with kitten heel pumps, and that sideways glance that birds have because their eyes are on opposite sides of their head.
“So, I see you are ready for work?” she asks with a slight stab of sarcasm. “I haven’t heard from you about the papers, where are you with them? I need to get the numbers to the other office immediately.”
Oh, God. What papers? All we do in this office is rearrange them, type them, fax them. Think about yesterday, what was my last assignment? Only lines from my one act are popping into my head. My role as a delinquent truck-stop waitress might not fit in here. I am blanking.
“Yes, of course, definitely, I was just in the middle of some letters and then onto that, that, that report. I may want some more direction with this, uh …” Then I notice a flash of a pearl hanging near the top edge if her ironed collar. I sort random papers in a clear guise to take time, but I’m thinking this small jewelry extravagance is out of the ordinary for her.
“That is quite a cultured pearl earring, very rare, you know. I haven’t seen any like that before.” My director of the one act would nod in approval.
Her head swivels toward me and my muscles tighten the way animals’ do when they are caught. She tilts her head in that bird-like manner and touches the small round pearls dangling from her lobes.
“Why thank you, they are an anniversary gift from my husband. I actually think they were his mother’s, can you believe that? I never thought I’d wear vintage, but they literally go with everything.” I shift from prey to person in her focus. A smile creeps up her lips. “Where,” she inquires, “did you find your cat pin?”
Heidi Ricks lives in St. Paul and works with the Caregiving & Aging team at FamilyMeans in Stillwater. She has been an actor, cubicle worker and continues to strive as a creative person. Most of all, she is happy to be the fulcrum between two daughters on opposite coasts making their own ways in the world.
