After young students are read Shel Silverstein’s book “The Giving Tree,” they will not only see the picture book and hear the story but also use their other senses to appreciate the gentle story about friendship.
They may touch the rough bark of a tree, taste the sweetness of an apple, and smell the freshly mowed grass.
This engaging approach is part of Sensory Story Time, a new program offered through The Zephyr Theatre’s Studio A this summer. The class is designed for children on the autism spectrum, as well as other children with sensory-processing needs.
During the five-day program, June 27 through July 1, teacher Autumn Ness will use song, repetition and imaginative play to help students practice communication and collaboration skills.
“It’s a fun, theatrical way to learn,” said Ness, a 44-year-old performer, playwright, teacher, and Stillwater resident. She has spent 21 years as a member of the acting company at Children’s Theatre Minneapolis and has performed at the Ordway Center for the Performing Arts in St. Paul and the Old Globe in San Diego. She is new to The Zephyr staff.
The one-hour classes will be held in Studio A, The Zephyr’s rented space in the Brick Alley Building in downtown Stillwater. Enrollment will be open to children entering first to third grade and limited to six students per class.
The abbreviated class time, intimate setting and small class size — which all help reduce distraction and confusion — will make the important hands-on aspect of the program work, Ness said. Each student, accompanied by a parent or caretaker, will get one-on-one attention.
Each day will feature a different story and different sensory experiences, but none of it will be a surprise to the students.
“These kids learn better when they know what’s going to happen,” Ness said.
A six-page booklet, available online before the classes start, will include photos of the studio and teacher, a list of the featured books, and an outline of daily class activities. “This gives the child control over the story and the class time. It eliminates anxiety,” Ness said.
Ness is the mother of two boys on the autism spectrum. After months of online schooling during the COVID-19 crisis, all students missed out on opportunities. But the absence of tactile learning was particularly hard on kids who are more comfortable and successful learning by touch.
“Many students on the spectrum may not show their participation in words.,” Ness said.
“Sometimes their focus could make you think they aren’t paying attention, or their body movement may make you think they are misbehaving. In actual fact, they are working very hard to stay engaged.
“When we focus the participation on feeling squishy rubber snakes or popping bubbles or making shadows, we are more easily able to collaborate and play without words or rules,” she said.
Key to the program is the non-judgmental atmosphere.
“We know that communication may be different, perhaps nonverbal or sign language,” she said.
“Come as you are” is the program’s motto.
In 2018, Ness received the TCG Fox Fellowship Award to study theater for youth with special needs. This grant allowed her to study in London, Amsterdam, New York, and Chicago.
She was awarded the 2020 “Next Step” Fund from the Metropolitan Regional Arts Council and the 2022 Minnesota State Arts Board Creative Support Grant to develop a theater piece with children on the spectrum.
Sensory Story Time will be offered June 27 through July 1 at Studio A, 421 Main St. S., Suite 421D, Stillwater. Cost is $49. To register, go to stillwaterzephyrtheatre.org/education/#studio-a.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.