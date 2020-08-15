Washington County Park visitors are invited to see nature from an artist’s perspective with Nature’s Art Gallery, a new program at Pine Point Regional Park on display Aug. 14 through Aug. 24.
The art gallery will be installed on the North Loop (yellow trail), an approximately two-mile loop. It is recommended to begin at trail Junction 7 off of the Gateway Trail. Park hours are 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. The North Loop trail is not lit during evening hours.
Visitors are encouraged to walk the pine forests and enjoy spectacular views and natural elements as they would art in a gallery. Natural elements will be “framed” to highlight form, composition, function, and color; Slow Looking is encouraged. Take time, slow down, and enjoy the art of nature. The ever-changing, natural surroundings will allow for a different view every hour of the day. Participants may gain a greater appreciation for the beauty of nature that is often overlooked.
This is the second iteration of this program; the first was created at St. Croix Bluffs Regional Park.
The project was created by Washington County Park staff and independent Curator Megan Arney Johnston. Johnston is an independent curator, museum specialist, and educator who uses socially engaged curatorial practices centering on the fundamental question about art, its display and mediation.
For more information, see the Washington County website at www.co.washington.mn.us and search “Nature’s Art Gallery.”
