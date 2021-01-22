“Where are we?” I’m woken as the car suddenly slows and turns into a driveway. A white house sits alone among a stand of maples. In back I see a barn and silo and a John Deere waiting to harvest the cornfields that surround us. The leaves of the maples are tinged with a golden yellow on the way to their red-orange finish.
“We’re at my friend John’s house. We went to high school together,” says my wife, Dianne.
“I thought we were going home?” I say.
“We are but we were close, so I decided to stop and say hello. We won’t stay long.”
Not happy with the delay in what was already a long day of driving, and upset with the abrupt arousal from my highwayman’s dream, I reluctantly get out of the car.
“This is my friend John,” she says. “John, this is my husband, Wes.”
We shake hands and then I notice it—a gleaming midnight blue motorcycle sitting at the edge of the drive. John sees me looking.
“Just got the bike,” he says. “Yamaha 1100XS. Bought it used.”
“I’ve got a little Suzuki 250,” I say. “Never ridden a big bike …”
“Wanna take it for a ride? I’ll get my helmet and you can try it out.”
I decide that I like John.
I carefully maneuver the bike around our van, turn the key and fire the engine. The deep notes of the exhaust shake away any remnants my highway lethargy. Clutch in, my left foot kicks the bike into first; I release the clutch and I’m off.
The road gently curves through fields of corn and soybeans. The fall foliage is enhanced by the amber tint of my visor that turns the trees into a Froot Loops spectrum of color.
A right at the T, a left to avoid the highway, another right, another left. A lonely four-way stop, and a flashing yellow caution light that doesn’t seem to caution anything but cornfields. I pass a red brick farmhouse that sits alone along the road.
The sun, now lower in a cloudless blue sky, informs me that it’s time to turn back. I begin to retrace my route. I see the red brick farmhouse but now there are two of them. A short way down the road I see a farm stand that wasn’t there on the ride out. There is no longer a yellow caution light signaling the corn. And then I realize, the only thing I know is that his name is John.
I continue to ride until all sense of familiarity has left me. I stop at a Shop ‘n’ Go to figure out a plan. I check my wallet. Dianne was supposed to give me some cash; I have none except for five lonely quarters hiding in my pants pocket.
At the payphone outside the store I call Dianne’s mother. Maybe she’s checked in; Dianne must know by now that I’m a little lost.
“Hi Dorothy, it’s Wes. Has Dianne checked in with you? No? Well would you know the name of one of her good high school friends named John. John Foster? Great. It’s a long story. We’ll call you later. Thanks again.”
I drop my second quarter into the payphone and call directory assistance.
“Could you give me the number for John Foster?”
“What city please?” she asks.
I get back on the bike hoping something will lead me back to John’s. I ride but the red farmhouses are gone; the yellow caution light has been replaced with a four-way flashing red. Apple trees appear where the corn used to grow.
At a payphone I use my third quarter to call Dianne’s mother again.
“No, she hasn’t called but her father says he lives somewhere near Granger, Indiana.”
Quarter number four comes out of my pocket.
“The phone number for John Foster.”
“What city please?”
“Granger, Indiana,” I confidently reply.
“That number is 555-273-7323.”
And I then realize that not only am I down to my last quarter but I don’t have either pen or paper. “Can you repeat that, please?”
With the key to the motorcycle I engrave the number into the steel shelf that sits below the phone.
With my last quarter, I call and John answers. It’s been more than four hours since I left. “Where are you, Wes?”
A young mother pushing her daughter in a stroller passes by the phone booth.
“Excuse me, sorry to bother you, but could you tell me where I am?”
She gives me an odd look and begins to continue on her way. Then she turns.
“Sumnerville,” she says.
“Sumnerville?” John says.
In the background I hear Dianne: “That’s in Michigan!!”
***
“What are you going to write about?” Dianne asks.
“That time we stopped to see your friend, John, and I took his motorcycle for a ride.
“Or the time I was in Taipei and forgot to bring the key card from the hotel and didn’t have the name of the hotel. The cab driver didn’t speak English and I didn’t speak Chinese, so the cab driver called her sister who spoke English and after 45 minutes looking on the internet couldn’t find the name of my hotel.
“Or, maybe that other time … ” I stop and think for a minute. “You know, I’m lucky to be here.”
