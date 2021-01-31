The Phipps will open “Love Letters” early next month.
The play presents an intimate and touching story of true love, According to a press release from The Phipps. ‘Love Letters’ by A.R. Gurney opens Feb. 5 and runs until Feb. 14, live and in person in the Black Box Theater at The Phipps, with a socially distanced seating plan.
An acclaimed and renowned modern play, ‘Love Letters’ has had multiple Broadway productions, a television adaption, and was even a Pulitzer-Prize finalist for Drama.
Simple, yet powerful, the story follows two characters Andrew Makepeace Ladd III and Melissa Gardner, through a life-long love affair recounted through their letters.
As poignant today as ever, the lovers are forever physically apart though spiritually connected as they share with each other life’s joys and struggles, ultimately learning that happiness is found in the relationships we build over our lifetime.
Don’t miss this unique theatrical format that combines the art of storytelling with the nostalgic beauty of first loves. Actors Michelle Storm (St. Paul) and Brad Pappas (St. Louis Park) will perform Feb. 5, 6, and 7 and Jennifer Allton (New Richmond) and Gary Jader (Hudson) will perform Feb. 12, 13 and 14.
“LOVE LETTERS offers audiences a richly layered encounter with the joyful and heartbreaking complexities of a cherished relationship,” Director Tami Provencher said.
