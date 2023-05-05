River Grove: A Marine Area Community School will be moving into the Zephyr Theatre, which was recently acquired by Manitou Fund, a nonprofit private foundation based in White Bear Lake.
River Grove at the Zephyr Theatre
In a press release dated April 12, the Zephyr Theatre announced entering into a purchase agreement with Manitou Fund.
As stated on the press release, “Manitou Fund will give The Zephyr time to reorganize its educational and performance programming, plan for the future, enter into a lease opportunity and exercise an option to repurchase at a future date.”
In a press release on April 13, River Grove Elementary announced it will be relocating to the Zephyr Theatre property for the start of the 2023-2024 school year.
The press release stated, “The move will provide an interim home for the school as it continues to develop long-term plans to create a forest-based campus and learning center.”
“The Zephyr Theatre, on the north end of downtown Stillwater, is in an ideal location to help the school further its place- and project-based focus,” stated Drew Goodson, executive director of River Grove School.
There was a hiccup in their plans, though, which required the city to step in to allow or deny the school’s use of the theater. As stated in a city council agenda packet, “the proposed use is not currently an allowable use in the Central Business District,” where the Zephyr resides.
However, the zoning does allow for trade schools and schools of the arts. So, to use the Zephyr as a school, the city is granting River Grove an interim use permit, since it will just be a temporary, two- to four-year arrangement.
The main concern is traffic.
A traffic study will soon be conducted to model the current traffic and predict the effects of adding four buses and around 50 parents dropping off and picking up kids. Since most students take the bus, the hope is that traffic will only be slightly impacted. Additionally, the agenda packet states, “Manitou Fund has designed the renovations to facilitate the orderly drop-off and pickup of students by bus and car.”
The transformation will create 13 classrooms and learning spaces and three ADA platform lifts will be added for accessibility near the existing stairs, according to city information. The changing of the stage and seats will be easily reversible, and all plans keep in mind the long-term goal of bringing back the theater.
Mayor Ted Kozlowski said that the Zephyr building has not had any work or improvements in a long time, so River Grove’s use will improve the building and benefit the community and the Zephyr Theatre in the long run.
Nicole Bartelt, board chair for Zephyr Theatre, stated, “We’re looking long-term as well. This is a great interim step for us, and we’re still here, which is part of the celebration… We definitely see this path being viable for us, and, frankly, maybe the only viable path for us to be able to continue to be part of the Stillwater community.”
Council Member Larry Odebrecht said, “You still have a hole to dig out of after this, but this fills quite a bit of it.”
Bartelt agreed, and confirmed that, “That is our vision to have a performing arts center, and we’ll have to work through the business plan. We’ve been making some initial steps on that. Augsburg College, their MBA program, has done an initial pro forma marketing analysis for us, and we’ll start to dig in and do that hard work.”
As stated in the agenda packet, “Manitou Fund will, at the Property closing, grant the Theatre an option to repurchase the Property after four years.”
The current timeline sees the traffic study concluding around May 17. At that point, the HPC can review the design plans. After that, a building permit may be issued, then construction can begin, and then inspections will be conducted. Of course, being a school, the desired occupancy would begin Sept. 1.
One unanswered question is what the kids will do for recess, but Goodson stated that River Grove staff leaders are “professional problem-solvers.”
There will also be a public hearing, of which no one can predict the outcome.
“With the generous, visionary support that Manitou Fund has provided and continues to offer, we are very confident that this is the right direction for our school community while we continue to explore a permanent location in the forest,” Goodson stated.
Wilder forest and Manitou Fund: A look back
River Grove is currently held in the Wilder forests in May Township, property of Amherst H. Wilder Foundation, a nonprofit community organization of St. Paul whose mission is, “to promote the social welfare of persons resident or located in the greater Saint Paul metropolitan area by all appropriate means,” according to their website.
Wilder Foundation and Manitou Funds were in a purchase agreement that included lease agreements with River Grove Elementary and Big River Farms. Big River Farms is an incubator farm that “provide[s] land and resources for farmers to learn sustainable practices, grow organic foods, and build strong businesses,” as stated on their website.
All these agreements expire in June this year.
According to a letter signed by the Wilder Foundation’s president/CEO and board chair on Sept. 28, 2022, Wilder staff informed Manitou Fund of an offer from Minnesota Catholic Youth Partnership.
With no indication of interest from Manitou or River Grove, the Wilder Foundation negotiated with Minnesota Catholic Youth Partnership. The letter states, “Wilder signed the letter of intent and agreed to negotiate in good faith with Minnesota Catholic Youth Partnership toward a sale within the next nine to 12 months. Wilder staff communicated this decision to Manitou Fund and River Grove on July 15—the day after Wilder’s board voted to approve the letter of intent. Subsequently, Minnesota Catholic Youth Partnership submitted a purchase agreement and Wilder entered into active negotiations with them to establish the terms of that agreement.”
According to the Wilder Foundation in their letter, they began receiving communications from River Grove in mid-September, “in which they expressed surprise and disappointment about Wilder’s decision to proceed toward a sale agreement with Catholic Youth Partnership. These messages indicated that River Grove was not informed of Wilder’s decision and that Manitou Fund did not have an opportunity to present an offer. We were surprised to receive these communications based on our many years of open communication with River Grove and Manitou Fund.”
After months of negotiations, Wilder was already in the process of finalizing the purchase agreement with Minnesota Catholic Youth Partnership when Manitou Fund made an offer of $11 million on Sept. 24. This was the first offer or indication of interest from Manitou, according to Wilder.
The Wilder letter also states, “Minnesota Catholic Youth Partnership will connect with River Grove: Marine Area Community School and all tenants currently leasing space on the property to explore potential arrangements that could benefit all parties.”
River Grove’s relocation to the Zephyr Theatre property is expected to be completed in time for the start of the school year this fall.
