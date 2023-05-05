zephyr theatre

The Zephyr Performing Arts Theatre obtained the building on May 2, 2018, with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Aug. 2, 2018. If all goes according to plan for River Grove and Zephyr, perhaps another ribbon cutting will be in order. (Photo courtesy of JaneDierberger.art, Aug. 2, 2018)

River Grove: A Marine Area Community School will be moving into the Zephyr Theatre, which was recently acquired by Manitou Fund, a nonprofit private foundation based in White Bear Lake.

River Grove at the Zephyr Theatre

