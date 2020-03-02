Lift Bridge Brewing is kicking off the festivities for St. Patrick’s Day a little early with its Irish Fest celebration on March 7. The event, which takes place at the brewery from 3 to 10 p.m., is the launch party for its seasonal Irish Coffee Stout.
“The Irish Coffee Stout is definitely the central point of the party,” said promotions and event coordinator Robin McDermott. “Over time it has morphed into not just a release party, but also a pre-St. Patrick’s Day celebration.”
The seasonal brew is advertised as a toasty and creamy milk stout that is blended with whiskey aged imperial stout before it’s finished off with responsibly sourced, locally roasted coffee from Five Watt Coffee. It is one of several seasonal brews that Lift Bridge releases throughout the year, with others including its Mango Blonde, Silhouette Barrel Aged Imperial Stout and Commander Barleywine.
In addition to the beer release, Lift Bridge has a variety of entertainment planned for the evening, including live music, dancing and games. The Inland Seas, a Celtic/Americana ensemble with lush vocals, whistle, guitar, mandolin and percussion, will open the night. Formed in 2017, the band plays tunes ranging from rousing pub songs to emotive ballads.
The Rince na Chroi Irish Dancers will also be performing a half-hour set. Rince na Chroi is an Irish dance school based in St. Paul that performs all over the Twin Cities and Midwest. Starting in 2003 with about 15 students, the school has grown to nearly 200 with dancers performing an average of 100 times per year.
Finishing off the entertainment for the evening will be The Serfs, an Irish punk/rock band based in Minneapolis that has played all around Minnesota over the past 10 years.
Five Watt Coffee will be on site during the party and will be creating a hot Irish breakfast coffee. The Potter’s Pasties food truck will also be parked on site for the event.
Irish Fest has a $5 cover charge, but those who pre-purchase a bottle of the 2020 Irish Coffee Stout for $16 will get in the event free of charge. The bottle must be pre-purchased online through Irish Fest’s eventbrite page in order to get free admission. Search “Irish Fest” on eventbrite.com for more information and to pre-purchase a bottle.
