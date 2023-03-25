NEA Big Read
Photo provided by Mark Troendle

The NEA Big Read in the St. Croix Valley is a one-book, one-community program that brings together residents from throughout the St. Croix Valley around a common book. This year’s pick is “Can’t We Talk About Something More Pleasant?” by author and cartoonist Roz Chast. Chast tells the story of her parents’ final years through cartoons and prose. An adult child reluctantly becomes a caregiver for her aging parents and reflects a common story in all of its pity, love, resentment, and bewilderment. It is filled with humor, cringe-worthy moments and unavoidable things that many are likely to face. To place a hold to read a copy of the book, go online at stillwaterlibrary.org or call the library.

Stillwater Public Library is excited to partner for NEA Big Read again this year with special events offered throughout April.

