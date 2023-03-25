The NEA Big Read in the St. Croix Valley is a one-book, one-community program that brings together residents from throughout the St. Croix Valley around a common book. This year’s pick is “Can’t We Talk About Something More Pleasant?” by author and cartoonist Roz Chast. Chast tells the story of her parents’ final years through cartoons and prose. An adult child reluctantly becomes a caregiver for her aging parents and reflects a common story in all of its pity, love, resentment, and bewilderment. It is filled with humor, cringe-worthy moments and unavoidable things that many are likely to face. To place a hold to read a copy of the book, go online at stillwaterlibrary.org or call the library.
Stillwater Public Library is excited to partner for NEA Big Read again this year with special events offered throughout April.
In the gallery — aging adult artist and caregiving artists:
In collaboration with the NEA Big Read, the library’s gallery in March and April features works by local artists who are either aging adults or are caring for aging adults. Stop in anytime the library is open to view the art of Laura Albertson, Jean Caboth, Carol Dittbenner, John Downs, Cathy Fulton, Lee Olson and Kathy Swanson. Meet the artists at a celebration in the gallery on Wednesday, April 12 at 6 p.m. No registration required.
Balanced wellness series — super foods: Wednesday, April 12, 1 p.m.
Join us for the first program in a monthly educational series on wellness specifically designed for adults 55 and older. No registration required.
NEA Big Read book discussion: Wednesday, April 12, 6:30 p.m.
Join us to discuss “Can’t We Talk About Something More Pleasant?” by Roz Chast. This discussion will be held again at FamilyMeans in Stillwater on Thursday, April 27, at 1 p.m. No registration required.
Help! My parents are getting older, what do I need to know?: Thursday, April 20, 6 p.m.
As parents age, adult children provide more support for their aging parents. What do you know about their health history, financial assets and long-term wishes? It is important to gather the right information, initiate those difficult conversations, understand your changing roles, and learn more about the resources that can help as your parent ages. Caregiving and aging educator from FamilyMeans, Jenny West, will lead this presentation. No registration required.
Upcoming Events:
Preschool Storytime: Wednesday, March 29, 10:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.
Join Baby Bear and Miss Kim for stories, songs, poems and more to encourage the development of early literacy skills. The program starts at 10:30 a.m. and repeats at 11:30 a.m. No registration required.
Contact:
Stillwater Public Library is open on Mondays through Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., on Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sundays from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. The library building will be closed on Sunday, April 9. Visit us at stillwaterlibrary.org, call 651-275-4338, or email splinfo@ci.stillwater.mn.us for more information. To receive library updates in your inbox, sign up for our e-newsletter at stillwaterlibrary.org. If you are interested in obtaining a library card to access the broadest array of library services, apply for a free card online at stillwaterlibrary.org.
Quote of the Week:
“It’s really easy to be patient and sympathetic with someone when it’s theoretical or only for a little while. It’s a lot harder to deal with someone’s craziness when it’s constant.” — Roz Chast, “Can’t We Talk About Something More Pleasant?”
Mark Troendle is director of the Stillwater Public Library.
