The Washington County Historical Society is excited to announce a rescheduled date for a program by author Ryan Rodgers on his book “Winter’s Children: A Celebration of Nordic Skiing” on Thursday, March 30, at 7 p.m. at the Washington County Heritage Center. This program is rescheduled from February and was originally canceled, ironically, due to inclement weather.

“We have rescheduled this event for the third time due to snow — the irony is not lost on us!” stated Emily Krawczewski, site manager of the Heritage Center.

