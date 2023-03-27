The Washington County Historical Society is excited to announce a rescheduled date for a program by author Ryan Rodgers on his book “Winter’s Children: A Celebration of Nordic Skiing” on Thursday, March 30, at 7 p.m. at the Washington County Heritage Center. This program is rescheduled from February and was originally canceled, ironically, due to inclement weather.
“We have rescheduled this event for the third time due to snow — the irony is not lost on us!” stated Emily Krawczewski, site manager of the Heritage Center.
The book delves into the story of Nordic skiing in the Midwest — its origins and history, its star athletes and races, and its place in the region’s social fabric and the nation’s winter recreation.
“Winter’s Children” traces Nordic skiing in the Midwest from its introduction in the late 1800s to its uncertain future in today’s changing climate. Generously illustrated, this book is an engaging look at the earliest ski teams and touring clubs; the evolution of cross-country skis, gear, and fashion; and the ambitious effort to maintain a vast trail network across Minnesota’s state park system.
Jessie Diggins, Olympic gold medalist and author of “Brave Enough,” says of the book, “Ryan Rodgers captures the essence of cross-country skiing in the Midwest, from its earliest days of making wooden skis to the snow-making loops and large races of today. Learning the rich history of the sport I love so much brings an even greater appreciation to skiing and all the amazing individuals who have collectively changed the sport over the years. The detail and character of the photos woven into Rodgers’s storytelling bring this amazing history to life.”
The program is free to the public. No reservations are required.
