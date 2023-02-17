Zephyr

The Zephyr Theater’s board of trustees is named in a lawsuit by a former theater employee.

Calyssa Hall, right, The Zephyr Theatre’s executive director, resigned last fall amid the theater’s financial turmoil.

A lawsuit against Zephyr Theater founder Calyssa Hall and the theater’s board has come just two months after the fallout of the theater’s financial state that lead to the furloughing of staff and Hall’s resignation.

Bill MacLeslie, a former employee of the theater, claims the board of trustees of the non-profit Zephyr Theater (officially known as Only A Dim Image Productions, Inc.) were grossly negligent in its duties of oversight and financial responsibility, and gave Hall’s title as Executive Director wide latitude in decision making, which ultimately lead to significant financial difficulties that were brought to light late in 2022.

Load comments