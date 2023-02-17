A lawsuit against Zephyr Theater founder Calyssa Hall and the theater’s board has come just two months after the fallout of the theater’s financial state that lead to the furloughing of staff and Hall’s resignation.
Bill MacLeslie, a former employee of the theater, claims the board of trustees of the non-profit Zephyr Theater (officially known as Only A Dim Image Productions, Inc.) were grossly negligent in its duties of oversight and financial responsibility, and gave Hall’s title as Executive Director wide latitude in decision making, which ultimately lead to significant financial difficulties that were brought to light late in 2022.
Among the financial implications MacLeslie alleges, the capital campaign during the theater’s inaugural year in 2018 did not raise the $1,000,000 in campaign pledges it claimed, and claims Hall mislead the donors. The Depot Building was purchased by the non-profit despite not garnering sufficient funds through the campaign, it cites, and set off growing financial concerns the following year.
In July 2022, the board hired a planning consultant – owned by the wife of the then-treasurer of the board – to draft a strategic plan for the theater. The lawsuit alleges that the consultant found significant financial mismanagement by Hall, possible charity fraud, unpaid expenses to staff and vendors, inconsistent and inaccurate financial data, and a toxic work environment.
A late 2022 newsletter by the Zephyr Theater said that the estimated unpaid costs and expenses included $92,000 to unpaid wages and expense reimbursements, $130,000 in income taxes and unemployment, and at least a $50,000 credit card balance.
MacLeslie claims in the lawsuit he is owed more than $4,500 in unpaid employee work expenses, and that the theater unlawfully used licensed intellectual property for which wasn’t compensated.
In addition, he claims Hall was trying to illegally raise money for the non-profit at a time the entity had not filed the proper paperwork with the Attorney General’s Office. According to past reporting by the Gazette, after failing to file annual reports in November 2020, the Zephyr’s nonprofit registration was withdrawn by the attorney general. After Hall’s resignation, the board worked to file the correct paperwork to assure donors their funds were tax-deductible. The current status according to the AG’s office website shows the non-profit as active, currently only has paperwork through 2020, and shows an extension was granted that required a late fee.
The lawsuit also alleges that the theater deliberately failed to pay taxes, contracted professional artists, educational instructors, and other staff, and that Hall requested and borrowed loans from at least four employees of the Zephyr Theater.
Lastly, the lawsuit alleges that even after Hall’s resignation and the changes to board leadership, the board continued to “[engage] in additional fraudulent misrepresentations to the public” including when it began soliciting for donations, claiming proper paperwork had not yet been completed.
According to the late 2022 newsletter, donations were being solicited, but the organization claimed donations were allowed.
MacLeslie is suing the theater and Hall for a minimum of $100,000, and is requesting the resignations of Zephyr Theater board members involved.
