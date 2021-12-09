There was a noisy, dirty, sweaty scramble at The Zephyr Theatre the past few days. There had to be. The popular murder-lite romp “Clue” closed Nov. 28 after an extended run. The Christmas classic “It’s a Wonderful Life” opens Dec. 10.
On the north stage, the clever swinging walls that defined the “Clue” rooms where deadly mischief took place? Gone! The decorative double-door entry to the danger-filled mansion? Gone! The crystal chandelier that fell with deadly consequences? Gone! The precisely painted floor pattern that resembled board-game squares? Gone!
Now, the stage is set for the holiday run of “It’s a Wonderful Life.” Quick turnaround, right? Between the final curtain call of “Clue” and the first rehearsal for “Life” on the stage, “we had a day,” said Randal Berger, who will direct the Christmas show with Calyssa Hall, The Zephyr’s executive director.
Berger directed and starred in “Clue” as the wily, tuxedo-clad butler Wadsworth. Fast talking and quick stepping, he was a devilish schemer. Now, Berger must take a deep cleansing breath to wrap around his reprised “Life” role as the heavenly superintendent who gently advises eager angel Clarence to earn his wings.
The north stage has been transformed into a toll bridge where a decisive scene from “It’s a Wonderful Life” takes place.
The elevated second floor creates a precarious perch for desperate George Bailey, where he contemplates ending it all and where Clarence plunges into George’s life. The main-stage floor now resembles an icy river.
The theatre makes good use of both its stages to tell George Bailey’s story.
He’s the small-town boy with big-time ambitions who feels trapped by family obligations.
He’s the businessman who fears he has failed.
He’s the family man who thinks the world would be a better place if he had never been born.
About 100 chairs have been moved near the south stage where the bulk of the vintage scenes — from drug store to loan office, from parlor to sidewalk — take place.
Pivotal bar scenes are staged at the theatre’s bar, and a taxicab ride has a movie backdrop.
Most of the setting and cast will be familiar to audiences that have attended “It’s a Wonderful Life” at The Zephyr before.
This is the fourth time the theatre has staged it.
About two-thirds of the 30-member cast from 2019 will return. And the continuity is a blessing.
“We’re building on the shoulders of the previous productions,” Berger said, “and so joyful to be back from a year of hiatus.”
COVID restrictions closed the theatre last year; The Zephyr’s 2020 “It’s a Wonderful Life” was an in-home audio version.
“This year’s production is deliberately familiar with some added richness reflecting our lives during the past two years,” Berger said.
“It’s a Wonderful Life” will be presented Dec. 10 through Jan. 1 at The Zephyr Theatre, 601 Main St. N., Stillwater. Tickets are $40 adults, $25 students at stillwaterzephyrtheatre.org. Cash bar open.
Masks required or proof of a negative COVID test taken within 70 hours of performance.
Production sponsored in part by Cub Foods, Water Street Inn, LiftBridge Brewery, DiaSorin and Xcel Energy.
