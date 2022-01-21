Snow sculptures downtown are taking shape as nine international teams are carving out 10 by 10 by 10 feet cubes of packed snow in Lowell Park.
The teams are from Minnesota, Wisconsin, Turkey, Germany, Ecuador and Canada are competing in the inaugural international “World Snow Sculpting Championship” hosted by the Greater Stillwater Chamber of Commerce. The teams are from Minnesota, Wisconsin, Turkey, Germany, Ecuador and Canada.
Thomas Queoff, captain of Team USA based in Wisconsin, said his team is working on their creation called “Take Time to Smell the Roses.”
They are planning on creating a woman smelling a rose. The inspiration came from a song Queoff heard containing a line stating, “take time to smell the roses.”
Queoff called one of his teammates and said “That would be a good theme considering all the stuff going on, people still have to take time to appreciate what you got.”
Dealing with weather
While the forecast calls for the temps to stay well below freezing, the sculptors know how to deal with all kinds of changing weather patterns, Queoff explained, but weather can still take its toll.
“(If it’s in the 30s) it’s obviously not good and the further you are along in it, the more damage the sun’s going to do,” Queoff said.
Queoff has seen that in a 12-team competition, four teams may lose their sculptures shortly before judging because of the weather.
“Even though the night before they might have had the winner,” Queoff said.
Vice president of Winter Fun USA Melinda Kempfer Pearson noted the teams are professionals and are well versed in implementing mitigating strategies so that they’re not entirely at the mercy of the weather. Winter Fun USA is organizing the competition.
If the weather forecast calls for 50 degree Fahrenheit degree temps on Saturday, and it’s the last day of the competition, “you better not finish it on Friday night. You better have some snow left on Saturday to carve away.”
Warm weather affecting sculptures can be seen already as Minnesota native Jon Baller’s snow sculpture of a lumberjack was beheaded by the warm temperatures and the cruel sun by Wednesday morning. Baller kicked off the World Snow Sculpting on Tuesday, Jan. 18, by creating a preview snow construction that is not part of the official competition.
Hopefully, the finished works from the contest will be on display a bit longer as the chamber plans to leave them up until they melt.
Queoff added that incorporating water into snow sculpting is not a way to help prepare for unfavorable weather patterns.
“Everybody thinks that you add water to make these stronger, but it’s just the opposite: The drier it is, the better,” he said.
Who’s competing
Queoff was asked to attend the competition by Pearson and her team from Winter Fun LLC.
Winter Fun LLC was in charge of selecting teams for Stillwater’s World Snow Sculpting Championship.
“We’ve chosen teams that have won at nationals,” Pearson said. “It’s a tight community so we know who those hot, hot sculptors are.”
Winning at a national championship was not a requirement for the Stillwater competition as teams filled out a robust application to compete.
However, Queoff and his team have placed well and won many snow sculpting championships and have competed in other international events.
“(Winter Fun LLC) knew our work and thought we’d be a good team for a first-year event to get some quality teams in here,” Queoff said.
Creating an international event became troublesome as travel became more difficult and expensive with COVID, and so more a good portion of the teams are American based,
“Hopefully next year there will be more international teams,” Queoff said.
One of the teams outside of the U.S. is the German team called Team Subzero. They are comprised of team captain Franziska Agrawal, of Munich Germany, Mark Schram, of Winnipeg, Canada, and Heather Friedli, of St. Paul.
Agrawal described her snow sculpting work as concrete art. Her concrete art uses a lot of geometric patterns.
“There’s a lot of creativity while creating the head of a lion, but creating the shape of a diamond is concrete,” Agrawal said.
However, the shape of a diamond is open to interpretation.
Agrawal declined to further elaborate her snow sculpture work she and her team are working on, and directed the Gazette to her online artist’s statement. Here is that statement in its entirety:
“The work subject lies in the geometric creation of order, comprising the reduction to the maximum to attain ‘esthetic essence’ coming ‘directly from the mind’ – emerging from yogic science and philosophy - it’s about balance and the transformation of what is. The artwork deals with matters of attachment, detachment and temporariness of existence using natural and ephemeral materials in time/space. Interested in Large Scale Installation and its intervening monumentality within the human body and interdimensionality within a place makes the invisible feelable to create a transformative ground for perspective change. The goal of concrete art is to develop objects for spiritual use, much as man.”
The competition will conclude Saturday afternoon with a final sculpting deadline of 2 p.m.; people’s choice voting will end at 3 p.m. and an awards ceremony will be held at 4 p.m.. The World’s Coolest Block party will be held in Lowell Park at 6 p.m. An encore event will be held Sunday with MinneSnowta Nice Day while the sculpture are still on display, attendees can check out the beer garden, cruise down the snow slide and warm up with a hot cup of coffee in the warming tent.
For more information on the event, visit https://greaterstillwaterchamber.com/WSSC.
