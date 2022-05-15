Actors are like carpenters: They need good tools to build a good product.
Reed Sigmund, The Zephyr Theatre’s director of education, is determined to help young actors fill their toolboxes with the right stuff during an acting master class that he is teaching.
Those tools include a shared theatre vocabulary (a basic understanding of character development and story progression), technical skills (such as diction, breath control and stage presence) and experience (improvisation, exposure, practice and performance).
The goal is for students to learn ways to fully embrace and portray a character that an audience will believe.
The acting master class, an intense five-day program, is designed for young actors going into grades nine through 12. The class, limited to 12 students, will be held June 27 through July 1 at The Zephyr’s Studio A in downtown Stillwater.
In this class, there will be plenty of material to cover. Day one will focus on physicality, and day two will cover vocal techniques. On day three students will dig deep into a monologue, and on day four they will shift to scene work.
On day five, all that work will come together in shared scenes performed for the class.
There will be a lot for each student to think about. How does my character enter a room? What is it about him that makes him hang his head or puff out his chest? How does my voice rise and fall and can it be heard by an audience member in the back row? Does this line of dialog demand an enraged shout or defeated whine?
Does it make sense for my character to give his partner a bear hug or simply a pat on the shoulder?
And once all the thinking is done — all the tools used — is the character strongly built so the performance is credible?
While there is no prerequisite for this master class, “a little theatre experience will be helpful,” Sigmund said. “Students must have a passion for performance. If you don’t love it, you won’t get the most out of it.”
Acting master class is a new addition to The Zephyr’s slate year-round theatrical education programs for kids. To register and to get more information about this class and others, visit stillwaterzephyrtheatre.org/edu.
