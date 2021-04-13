An exhibit themed as ‘Illuminating Perspective’ runs through May 2 at the Seasons Gallery, 401 Second St. Hudson.
The virtual exhibit is full of light and color, and features Kimberly Erickson (alcohol ink artist), Fred Kaemmer (glass artist) and Nolan Prohaska (glass artist).
Kimberly Erickson employs boldly colored inks that ebb and flow across the aluminum surface of her paintings. This technique magically illuminates the undulating pieces which are full of vibrant colors.
Fred Kaemmer creates blown glass vessels that are refined and elegant in form and shape. Each piece combines the beauty of his designs with the serendipitous color and light.
Nolan Prohaska uses glass to create vibrant and thrilling floral sculptures and vessels.
Find the link to the exhibit online at 222.seasons-gallery.com
