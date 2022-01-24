The Ice Palace MAZE made the news well before opening day Jan. 15.
Television and radio stations, magazines and newspapers, as well as many websites ran stories or briefs about The Zephyr Theatre’s 2022 outdoor production.
On Jan. 5, KSTP-TV aired video of workmen using heavy equipment to move the 300-pound ice blocks into place during early days of maze construction.
Four days later, the station’s reporter Andrea Lyon was at the theatre for a more in-depth look at what it takes to raise ice walls and turn the parking lot into palace grounds.
“This maze is going to be the largest in the U.S.,” she said.
As the reporter wandered through the construction site, she seemed dazzled by the amount of ice on hand and thrilled to rattle off the numbers — 2,900 blocks of ice, 775,00 pounds of ice, $40 per frozen block, $200,000 construct costs, and 400 square feet bigger than last year’s inaugural maze.
During the segment, Calyssa Hall, The Zephyr’s executive director, was equally enthusiastic. On camera, Hall added that there would be two 10-foot-tall ice dragons and an 8-foot-tall ice throne, more sculptures, many LED lights, and s’mores.
Another fun stat was revealed when Hall was interviewed for a Jan. 14 report on FOX9-TV. All those pounds of ice? They weigh roughly the same as 10,333 emperor penguins, she said.
On Jan. 7, WCCO-TV’s “Man About Town” Phil Thompson mentioned the maze during a short burst about post-holiday amusements around the Twin Cities.
Many radio stations across the state and beyond — from KQCL Power 96 (a classic rock station based in Faribault), to The Current (MPR’s new-music station), to KXRB (a classic country station based in Sioux Falls, S.D.) — listed the Ice Palace MAZE as a great place to find some winter fun.
So did Midwest Living Magazine, a regional lifestyle publication that boasts a readership of more than 2,750,000. Even Stuck at the Airport, a chatty online newsletter for plane travelers who have time to kill between flights or curiosity about the towns where they land, thought its readers should know about Stillwater’s unique winter attraction.
Many mentions in the media echoed the FOX9-TV anchor who suggested, on Jan. 13, that the ice palace MAZE would be an “awesome reason for you to get lost this weekend.”
And a photo in the Pioneer Press on opening day reinforced that idea. Photojournalist John Autey found great height for the image that ran in the St. Paul daily. On that sunny day from his vantage point, the maze looked like an icy, challenging tangle, definitely a place to get lost.
During the last few days of construction, FOX9-TV reporter Dan Sunderm followed Hall as she walked and talked about the half-mile of icy passageways. “There are multiple paths, but ultimately only one solution,” Hall said, glancing over her shoulder at the camera. “There’s plenty of opportunity to get lost.” Moments later, while still walking but this time without looking back, she admitted, “I can’t remember what the secret is to get out of this part.”
Hall has announced that costumed actors will be present in the maze to help visitors who get confused by the many twists, dead ends, and loops.
That probably sounds like a good idea to one photojournalist. On Jan, 13, during pre-dawn live coverage for the WCCO-TV morning show, the early-bird anchors had fun teasing their co-worker Joel Thurston who was on site at the maze.
As the anchors chirped about the attraction, the footage showed Thurston’s trip through the maze. The only things viewers could see were thick walls of ice, and all they could hear were his heavy footsteps. The anchors, cozy at their desks, promised “to stick with the live picture to see how long it takes.” But then the segment ended … with the cameraman still in the maze
The Ice Palace MAZE will be open Jan. 15 through Feb. 20 in The Zephyr Theatre’s parking lot, 601 Main St. N., Stillwater. Hours are 2 to 10 p.m. Monday through Friday and noon to 10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Advance tickets are $20 for ages 13 and older, $12 for ages 5 to 12, free for ages 4 and younger. To order tickets, go to icepalacemaze.com. (Tickets at the gate are $2 more.) COVID policy: Masks are required indoors, recommended outdoors.
