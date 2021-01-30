Last weekend, more than 2,500 people visited the Ice Palace MAZE at The Zephyr Theatre in Stillwater. Among them on Saturday, Jan. night was a man with a ring in his pocket and a surprise on his mind.
Chris Dunham, 28, and his longtime girlfriend Madison Probst, 27, had gathered with a group of five friends to wander through the newly opened ice maze.
Within the icy labyrinth, they had discovered three ice sculptures — a snowflake, a ballerina, a riverboat — and had taken some pics, but Dunham was looking for a more photogenic setting. Then, they turned a corner and saw two towering ice thrones. Bingo.
Flanked by friends, surrounded by ice, dusted by a light snow, and bathed in colored lights, Dunham dug the ring out of his pocket and made his proposal. A delighted and surprised Probst said yes.
The setting seemed to suit these native Minnesotans who live in Plymouth and have known each other for five years. Cold-weather lovers, they said they had visited previous ice palaces in Stillwater.
They also like to ice fish. Their wedding will be two years down the road, but they’re already planning their honeymoon. Perhaps another winter adventure — a ski trip.
“We thought our Ice Palace MAZE might be a cool setting for marriage proposals,” said Calyssa Hall, The Zephyr’s executive director. “I guess we were right!”
Hall said she has heard others are considering including the Ice Palace MAZE in their own bend-the-knee, pop-the-question plans.
The Zephyr Theatre’s contribution to a robust schedule of winter activities in Stillwater is this 8-foot-tall fortress surrounding a half-mile of walled maze, with its tricky turns, dead ends, and a screamingly fun twin slide.
Beginning Jan. 7, more than 1,500 ice blocks were delivered to the theatre’s south parking lot. By opening night Jan. 22, the ice builders had finished, the sculptors had laid down their chainsaws, and staff had strung the colorful LED lights, stocked the ice bar, positioned the fire pits, and bagged up s’mores kits.
Then, the winter attraction was ready for kids and parents, couples and friends, locals and tourists — and, of course, young men with rings in their pockets.
The Ice Palace MAZE is family-friendly and coronavirus-rules compliant.
Masks are required inside the theatre and recommended outside.
Tickets are sold for specific time slots, limiting the number of visitors in the maze at one time. Patrons who are eating or drinking are seated at designated tables. As always, social distancing is required.
Weather permitting, the Ice Palace MAZE will remain open into March. Hours are 5 to 10 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and noon to 10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Tickets are free for kids 4 and younger, $10 for ages 5-12, $15 for ages 13 and older. To order tickets, go to www.icepalacemaze.com.
