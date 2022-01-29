It seems counterintuitive to see coolers at the ice bar at the Ice Palace Maze.
Coolers? As if it wasn’t cool — make that downright cold — enough. But those coolers aren’t needed to keep the wine cool; they are needed to keep the wine warm enough to avoid freezing. That’s one of the challenges of operating an outdoor ice bar.
When patrons sidle up to the outdoor bar next to the new maze at The Zephyr Theatre, they see ice sculptures of a giant wine bottle and a pint beer glass.
The real bottles of wine and cans of beer are retrieved from coolers behind the bar.
The curved ice bar is sponsored by two local companies — 7 Vines Vineyard, a destination winery in Dellwood, and Stillwater-based Lift Bridge Brewery, said Chloe Woodward, The Zephyr’s bar manager who is overseeing both the indoor and outdoor operations.
After people have wandered through the complicated maze, raced down the tall side-by-side slide, and taken a photo or two with costumed actors, they can find a drink at the ice bar.
Among the 7 Vines pours are a smooth, fruity Zinfandel, which is distilled at lower temperatures so the flavor is not affected by the cold, Woodward said. “That makes it perfect for the ice bar,” she said.
The other 7 Vines choices are La Crescent (a drier white wine with hints of apricot, peach, lemon and honey) and Frontenac Gris (a sweeter, refreshing white wine with mango, kiwi, pineapple and papaya notes), she said.
All the wines are distilled locally. Each glass costs $10.
Beer lovers will have four Lift Bridge canned choices outside — Hop Dish IPA, Juice-Z IPA, Elevated Amber and Fireside Flannel Brown Ale. Patrons who prefer Lift Bridge beers on tap can find them inside the theatre.
The elegant horseshoe bar inside is a place to warm up with three specialty cocktails that are served hot. These drinks were very popular last year, Woodward said.
“Even when they weren’t officially on the menu, people asked for them,” she said. Now, they’re official, “and there should be a little something for everyone.”
Each specialty cocktail is $10.
The Hot Apple Toddy, similar to the popular drink served during holiday performances of “It’s a Wonderful Life,” blends Tattersall rye whiskey with apple cider, lemon, honey and angostura bitters.
The Peppermint Pattie elevates hot chocolate with peppermint schnapps, creme de cacao, and whipped cream. Hot chocolate is also a main ingredient in Mocha Choca’ Latte, which gets a kick from Kahlua, Bailey’s and whipped cream
Optimists – or winter deniers – can order Spring Time is Coming, a cool drink that combines Tattersall aquavit, crème de violet, lemon, simple syrup and orange bitters.
When a Fernet Float is added and gently stirred, the purple-tinged drink turns green. “Just like spring,” Woodward said.
Kids won’t go thirsty. The underage crowd can order hot chocolate, hot apple cider, apple juice or Lift Bridge sodas (cherry, root beer or mini donut cream soda).
Available snacks include popcorn, cake pops, warm cookies and deluxe s’more kits — the classic graham cracker, chocolate bar, marshmallow treat includes caramel. The kits can be used outside, where marshmallows can be roasted over the fire pits.
And since kids aren’t the only ones who love s’mores, what would be the proper wine pairing for adults to sip with that fireside treat?
“Probably Zinfandel,” Woodward said. “lt’s got lots of blackberry and darker fruit notes, which pair well with chocolate.”
Both bars are open during maze hours.
The Ice Palace Maze is produced by The Zephyr Theatre and sponsored in part by Candyland, Datastream Connexion, DiaSorin, Great Harvest Bread Co., Joseph Wolf Brewing Co., Lift Bridge Brewery, Mortgage Unlimited, RM Realty, 7 Vine Vineyard and Winery, Tetzlaff Yacht Sales, Twin Cities Orthopedics and The Water Street Inn.
The Ice Palace Maze will be open until Feb. 20 in The Zephyr Theatre’s parking lot, 601 Main St. N., Stillwater.
Hours are 2 to 10 p.m. Monday through Friday and noon to 10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Advance tickets are $20 for ages 13 and older, $12 for ages 5 to 12, free for ages 4 and younger. To order tickets, go to icepalacemaze.com. (Tickets at the gate are $2 more.) Covid policy: Masks are required indoors, recommended outdoors.
Special event
Lavender Magazine will sponsor Pride Night at the Ice Palace MAZE from 7 to 10 p.m. Feb. 10. The Minneapolis-based publication for the gay, lesbian, bisexual, and transgender community promises a rainbow-light-filled event at the maze. Bar manager Woodward promises a special Pride Night cocktail.
The festive event will benefit the Hope House, the nonprofit Stillwater residence that provides long-term housing for people living with HIV/AIDS. A $2 donation per ticket will go to Hope House.
Tickets for Pride Night are available at icepalacemaze.com. Use the code PRIDE to get a $2 discount.
