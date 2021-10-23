Axes were flying in the front yard of the new Washington County Heritage Center, 1862 S. Greeley St. in Stillwater, as part of the grand opening celebration on Saturday, Oct. 16.
In addition to axe throwing, attendees could saw through a thick log. The log cutting was hosted by world champion lumberjacks Jim and Jamie Fischer. Inside the center, a string duet consisting of Stillwater natives Travis Peterson (violin) and Jess Peterson (viola) serenaded the crowd with folk songs.
During the opening, Cathan Murray, a 1995 Stillwater Area High School who designed “From the Woods to the World” lumber exhibit, showed off the culmination of work to his two sons Grady, 11, and Riley, 7. Murray was glad to see all the pieces come together.
“It’s been a full year of design and development,” Murray said.
For the opening, kids could get their picture taken with a 9-foot tall Paul Bunyan in the back corner of the lumber exhibit.
Grady only had a couple nice words to say of his dad’s work.
“It’s cool,” Grady said.
The center’s keynote exhibit “From the Woods to the World” features how logging impacted Stillwater, and shows how timber harvesting in the St. Croix Valley influenced the world. The society plans on having the lumber exhibit in the space for at least 20 years.
The exhibits in the new center were designed, built and installed by three groups in the region: Murray’s Split Rock Studios, Bluestem Heritage Group, and Museology. All three tell stories of the rich history of Minnesota’s first county.
Vice President Ryan Collins was thrilled to see the center come together after 17 years.
Collins noted that visitors can literally touch history such as kids can touch gears
“There’s such a rich history in Washington County,” Collins said. “We were the first county after all.”
Collins added that having axe throwing and log cutting up front was a great way to tie the history of lumberjacks in Washington County into the center’s grand opening.
The event drew people from quite a distance as Gary and Brianna Dahedl, of Apple Valley, saw the event previewed on TV news and decided to check out the festivities. Before touring the museum they tried their hands at sawing a log.
“We’re history buffs and we wouldn’t miss this,” Gary said.
Heritage Center history
In 2005 WCHS held a strategic planning session with its Board of Directors, staff and key stake-holders of the organization. From that meeting the organization determined a need to move for-ward the history of Washington County and the state of Minnesota. After several years, the search for the site began. In 2013, the WCHS purchased the old UFE Inc. building on Greeley Street.
The WCHS then leased the building to Minnesota Department of Transportation to use as its head-quarters while new St. Croix River Crossing was built. During the next five years, the rent received by WCHS and several grants enabled the WCHS to pay off the mortgage of the building and go into the renovations debt free. Plans as well as fundraising were halted during the pandemic. WCHS staff decided to pursue renovations with a phased plan, with the first phase consisting of completing the exhibition galleries, education center, research center, bathrooms and museum stores to be ready to open on Oct. 16. Phase two is creating a new entryway, creating a large storage area and replacing roofing units.
The Heritage Center will be open Tuesday through Sundays 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cost for admission will be $8 for adults and $3 for kids (6-17). Members of the Washington County Historical Society get free admissions to all WCHS historic sites.
For more information, contact the Historical Society at 651-439-5956 or email information@wchsmn.org.
