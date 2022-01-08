The Washington County Historical Society will show “An Ode to Stillwater: John Runk Films” at the Washington County Heritage Center, 1862 S. Greeley St., Stillwater, at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 11.
Runk, a professional photographer in Stillwater for 65 years, used the most modern technology of the day to create his historic collection and he used film to document the landscape of the community, according to a press release from WCHS. Truly, a “home movie of his home town,” Runk put together these 8 mm films to document the growing community of Stillwater from the late 1940s to the early 1950s.
Among the many distinct historic scenes that Runk took were those of the Marine Ferry Crossing in operation; a Loggers’ baseball game against St. Paul Park; the Stillwater Country Club; Stillwater’s downtown business district just after the end of World War II; Pioneer and Lowell parks and ice cutting on the St. Croix River.
When opening the new Heritage Center, the WCHS decided that the first exhibit in the new Center should be about Runk, who collected the visual history of Stillwater and Washington County and was considered by the media as the “Person of the 20th Century” in Washington County, the release states.
WCHS received grants from the Minnesota Historical Society to transfer this film footage to digital and then received a Minnesota Historical and Cultural Grant from the legacy funds and one from the Elks #179 of Stillwater, to put the film into a short documentary about John Runk and Stillwater, the release states.
The DVD will be available to purchase the evening of the showing.
The program is free to the public. Reservations not required.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.