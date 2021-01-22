Clouds cleared.

Morning light falls

onto your palmate leaves,

reveals your leggy stem,

reminds me you need water,

takes me to that apartment

nine homes ago

where the previous tenant pleaded

to let you stay. Or rather

to let your great grandmother, at least,

stay, so many clippings and slips ago,

cuttings rooted and countless offspring

given away, sent off to others’ homes.

You need repotting again,

though you fill the upstairs hallway

with the same flourish as

in each passing year,

not a single scar showing,

no heartbreak among your glossy leaves.

You’ve no yardstick

to fall short of, just unrelenting vining

and leaning into the sun,

occasional dropping of spent leaves.

These, I add back to nourish your soil

and the three leaflets at the end

of each branching stem,

green losing its silvery sheen,

deepening, becoming glossy as you age.

Morgan Grayce Willow has published several poetry collections and chapbooks, most recently “Dodge & Scramble. As book artist, Morgan exhibited her one-of-a-kind book Collage for Mina Loy at Minnesota Center for Book Arts and collaborated on the handcrafted poetry anthology “Stitch by Stitch for the Quilt, Not Quilt” exhibition.

Load comments