The Phipps Center for the Arts in Hudson, Wisconsin, is pleased to present the 2020 Virtual Members’ Spotlight featuring the talents of 40 visual and performing artists who are members of The Phipps. A link to this 21-minute video can be found on The Phipps website at https://thephipps.org/event/2020-members-spotlight2/ and through The Phipps Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/ThePhippsCenter.
The video includes views of original artwork with close-ups to simulate the experience of seeing the work in person. These are interspersed with footage of a solo dance performance and music performances. The audio from these performances also accompanies the artwork, creating a unique and entertaining viewing experience. As one of the participating artists, Trish Toro, commented, “I really enjoyed the video that the center put together to display and promote a wide and talented variety of art mediums. It was almost a calming experience for me…very needed at this crazy time!”
For more information, go to www.ThePhipps.org or call 715/386-2305.
