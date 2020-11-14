You know,” said my professor, one January day
as we scudded across the Washington Avenue Bridge
seventy feet above
the icy Mississippi,
“Berryman could have been the greatest Miltonist.”
To be the greatest Miltonist or
a great alcoholic poet who
while crossing this very bridge
on a day like today paused
to consider the river and
lifting one leg over the railing
then the other
jumped.
Imagine Milton
at his desk, back straight
dipping the tip of his quill
into a pot of brown ink prepared by daughter Mary.
His body trembles his fingers burn
as he compresses God’s kingdom in a word.
Three hundred years later
Berryman sits at his desk unloosing
Milton’s burnished words.
It isn’t enough.
Desire furrows his brows, creeps under his nails.
Hunched over the page, he scratches with his pen
at the paper. Closer. He must get
closer to a god more potable
more human.
Falling–
he feels an ancient yearning
in his shoulder blades.
A man who needs to know how far is down.
Rondi Atkin lives in Minneapolis with her dog, Sadie, where she writes, reads, practices tai chi, and teaches composition at Minneapolis College.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.