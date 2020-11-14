You know,” said my professor, one January day

as we scudded across the Washington Avenue Bridge

seventy feet above

the icy Mississippi,

“Berryman could have been the greatest Miltonist.”

To be the greatest Miltonist or

a great alcoholic poet who

while crossing this very bridge

on a day like today paused

to consider the river and

lifting one leg over the railing

then the other

jumped.

Imagine Milton

at his desk, back straight

dipping the tip of his quill

into a pot of brown ink prepared by daughter Mary.

His body trembles his fingers burn

as he compresses God’s kingdom in a word.

Three hundred years later

Berryman sits at his desk unloosing

Milton’s burnished words.

It isn’t enough.

Desire furrows his brows, creeps under his nails.

Hunched over the page, he scratches with his pen

at the paper. Closer. He must get

closer to a god more potable

more human.

Falling–

he feels an ancient yearning

in his shoulder blades.

A man who needs to know how far is down.

Rondi Atkin lives in Minneapolis with her dog, Sadie, where she writes, reads, practices tai chi, and teaches composition at Minneapolis College.

