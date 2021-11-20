Jennifer Grimm’s low, sultry, silky voice is perfect for jazz. “It’s all sequins and martinis,” she said, describing the theme of her gigs in Twin Cities clubs when crooning with guitarist and husband Joe Cruz.
Audience members who snag a seat for her Nov. 27 performance at The Zephyr Theatre will get something different. “It’ll be more mittens and sweaters,” said the versatile singer, who promises a cozy and comfortable Christmas show.
Grimm has invited a group of Twin Cities-based musician friends to join her for the “Blue Barn Christmas” show. Her rhythm section includes Joe Weismann, bass (and some vocals); Greg Schutte, drums; Brian C Peters, steel guitar; and Sue Orfield, saxophone. Her special guests that night will be Becky Schlegel, vocals; Dennis Curley, piano and vocals; and Cruz.
With all performers sitting on stage — sometimes playing or singing and sometimes just listening — the look and feel should resemble an intimate evening, like a big family gathering around a fire in the country during the holidays, she said.
“That’s a setting that lends itself to country and bluegrass tunes,” she said.
So, where is that evocative blue barn she mentions? Apparently, it’s in the heart. “Most of us have roots in the country,” the sentimentalist said. “Or at least we have to travel through some country to get home.”
Nevertheless, for the “Blue Barn Christmas” playlist of original songs and covers, “there will be something for everyone,” Grimm said.
There’s no doubt the 43-year-old singer can deliver. Born into a musical family that traveled around the country performing, this Minnesota native debuted on stage when she was 2. “I was steeped in a variety of music,” she said. “My whole upbringing was versatile.”
Her musical embrace is huge, and so is her comfort zone. She can channel the soul of Amy Winehouse, the clarity of Eva Cassidy, and the jazz of Judy Garland, she said. (In fact, her performance is endorsed by the official Judy Garland Museum in Grand Rapids, Minnesota) And she loves musical theatre.
Grimm is not new to Stillwater. The full-time singer/songwriter has performed at the Lora Hotel, PD Pappy’s and Summer Tuesdays, among other local venues. This fall, she sang at Harvest Fest.
Now, she’s preparing to bring her “Blue Barn Christmas” show — tinged but not saturated with country sounds— to The Zephyr.
“Blue Barn Christmas” will be presented at 7 p.m. Nov. 27 at The Zephyr Theatre, 601 Main St. N., Stillwater. Tickets are $30 at stillwaterzephyrtheatre.org or at the door. Cash bar open. Masks required or proof of a negative COVID test taken within 70 hours of performance.
