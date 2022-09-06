Patti Isaacs has always made maps for a living. Now she is trying her hand at books. Isaacs, who lives in May Township, has done a lot of travelling, but it was two trips to China, 24 years apart, that got her writing “The Second Long March: A Memoir from a Witness to China’s Transformation,” which will be released this fall from Atmosphere Press.
Both trips to China took her to Xi’an, capital of Shaanxi Province, in the central part of China. The first trip was with her husband, Federico Gauss Rescigno, in the early eighties. They went as teachers.
Of the book’s title, Isaacs said, “The long march is the name of the political and military campaign that Mao did, walking through China from south to north, picking up political capital and soldiers along the way, and it was because of that that they won the Chinese Revolution. And it actually ended in the northern part of a province where I lived.”
She got a taste for travel early on, she said. “I grew up in a family that traveled, but we only ever traveled in the US. And I had an aunt, a great-aunt, she was a missionary, a nurse, and she lived in China briefly, and because of wartime she lived in India for a long time, and she would come and visit and I would be like, ‘Oh, there’s a very big world out there, Asia is very interesting.’”
Of her first trip to Xi’an with her husband, Gauss, she said she immediately knew that there was something there that needed to be captured, even preserved. “I was there in 81 and 82 for an academic year. When I got there I knew enough about modern Chinese history that, when we got there, I knew that we were seeing this way of life that was coming to and end. Mao had died five years before and his successor had approved all these market economic reforms, but because there had been all these political upheavals, people were slow to adopt, they didn’t just jump at it right away. And so, in an inland city, pretty much everyone still worked for the state. There was food rationing, product rationing. Everybody was still wearing blue jackets and riding bicycles. I knew I was living in a world that was going to be going away, so I took notes. I kept journals every day.”
For a long time, after she’d returned to the US, Isaacs didn’t do anything with that writing. She went to work, she and Gauss had a family. Years later, she said, “when my kids got a little older and I was able to breathe I joined a writing group.” Group suggested that she go back to China and see what had changed.
The differences, she saw from the very beginning, were stark. Images on the front and back covers of the book illustrate the difference. The same street, captured 24 years apart. In the earlier image the street cuts through open grassland and in the second you see a bustling metropolis with high rises, cars and busses.
Surveillance, too, was something that had changed. During the first trip, Isaacs and her husband were clearly being watched, and their students were warned not to spend time with them. Everything was walled off, everyone watched. “It was really hard to have normal friendships and we craved that. We could have stayed another year and we didn’t because it was just socially so difficult,” Isaacs said.
“And then when I went back,” she continued, “that sort of visible surveillance was gone. Of course now it has been supplanted by facial recognition software. So now it’s probably happening on an even greater scale. But people were freer to speak their minds, as long as it was a smaller group. People could be satirical or poke fun at the government, which they wouldn’t be able to do in 81.”
Fashion had changed, there were more food options. And many of her former students had been instrumental in bringing about those changes.
Of that first trip, she said, “We were hired to teach not only English, but also life skills to a group of people, these were not only students, but senior faculty and department heads, and these were people that China was going to be sending abroad to learn western business and government and science. So, I came back, and one (of my former students) said he was going to an East Asian diesel conference, he was the country’s leading expert in diesel technology.”
Despite all those improvements, though, “They had mixed feelings. They had central heating which, thank God. They had comfortable, spacious places. They had good food, they could travel. So they liked all of that. On the other hand, because the middle class and upper class had grown so rapidly there was a new pressure to show material wealth. So they said, before we were poor and we didn’t know we were poor and we all relied on each other and now we’ve become materialistic and people don’t cooperate the way they used to. So there was some nostalgia for the way things had been under socialism.”
“China modernized under the American mode,” Isaacs added. “Under communism they had free education, they had free health care, now they had all these worries. ‘I can’t get sick, I’ll go bankrupt.’ So there was this palpable insecurity that they were nervous about. In that respect they were a lot like us.”
Though “The Second Long March” is her first book, being a cartographer in many ways prepared her for writing, she said. “The thing that makes good map design is a process of elimination, and writing is the same way. When I start with a map, I start with a base that I scan, and it might be a page from a National Geographic Atlas, and if you look at that the text is all tiny and crammed in there. That’s like a reference work. But if you want to tell a story with that map, you have to include enough information with that so people can see where you are, but not so much that it’s cluttered, and it’s really the same, writing a book.”
“The Second Long March” will be released on September 6 from Atmosphere Press. It will be available for purchase online and through local booksellers.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.