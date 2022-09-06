Patti Isaacs has always made maps for a living. Now she is trying her hand at books. Isaacs, who lives in May Township, has done a lot of travelling, but it was two trips to China, 24 years apart, that got her writing “The Second Long March: A Memoir from a Witness to China’s Transformation,” which will be released this fall from Atmosphere Press.

Both trips to China took her to Xi’an, capital of Shaanxi Province, in the central part of China. The first trip was with her husband, Federico Gauss Rescigno, in the early eighties. They went as teachers.

