In October 2022, Calyssa Hall resigned as the executive director of the Zephyr theatre in Stillwater. However, Hall did not stay away from show business for too long. Frosted Glass Creative, a community theatre group in Marine on St. Croix was registered with the state on Nov. 1 – less than a month after Hall’s departure from the Zephyr.
“Being able to still create art and do that in the St. Croix Valley is extremely important to me. And as I told someone the other day, I still feel like there are a lot of promises that need to be kept,” Hall said. “I am just not stopping.”
The Zephyr theatre was founded by Hall in 2018, and first made note of financial struggles in early Oct. of last year. The board of trustees noted in a press release that “while there was no indication of intentional financial mismanagement, it was clear there are organizational and financial challenges that must be addressed immediately.” Hall’s resignation was an effort to stabilize the financial situation of the theatre.
Now, Hall has found new footing in Marine. Frosted Glass Creative’s first production, a radio play version of ‘A Christmas Carol,’ took place at Marine Village Hall on Dec. 18 and featured some major Twin Cities players and Broadway talents such as Monette Magrath and Randal Berger.
The radio play format was chosen because of the short time frame the company had before Christmas, but it also allowed for an immersive experience for viewers.
“We had some audience participation throughout, like the applause and wind noise, and partygoer noise. And then everyone did snow at the end so we had confetti. We had live music, live sound effects,” Hall said.
Hall says that the mission of Frosted Glass Creative is threefold: to create theatre in any situation, whether that be in a traditional setting or a more immersive experience, to perpetuate the art to storytelling, and to support the connection between theatre and mental health.
“I really believe that finding identity is a really important piece of mental health, and certainly with the current mental health crisis, I think theatre and storytelling hold an important key to that,” Hall said. “So as we grow, and as we continue to produce more shows, we’re really hoping that we’ll be able to partner with the community in addressing some of those issues through theatre.”
Future projects from Frosted Glass Creative include the “Frosted Labyrinth,” about which more information can be found on the Frosted Glass website. The company is also planning “A Midsummer Night’s Dream: a Fantasy Theatrical Experience” at Rustic Roots Winery in Scandia this summer. According to the Frosted Glass website, dates are currently slated for June 15-25 and tickets will go on sale at some point this month.
“We want to include acrobatics, and magic, and glowing fairies, and it will be a whole magical experience,” Hall said of the upcoming production.
After leaving the Zephyr, Hall knew she wanted to continue to pursue theatre in the St. Croix Valley community. Unlike the Zephyr, Frosted Glass Creative is a for-profit business, but Hall says that does not change the drive behind what they are doing.
“Even though it’s an LLC now and it’s organized a little bit differently, the passion is still the same and the passion for the St. Croix Valley will continue,” Hall said. “I love this community and I love these people. Art is going to find a way to just keep going and thriving and that’s what I want to do.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.