radio play

(left to right) Charles Fraser, Monette Magrath, Sarah Dickson, Jaclyn Mack, David Macdonald, and Peggy O’Connell (photo courtesy of Calyssa Hall)

In October 2022, Calyssa Hall resigned as the executive director of the Zephyr theatre in Stillwater. However, Hall did not stay away from show business for too long. Frosted Glass Creative, a community theatre group in Marine on St. Croix was registered with the state on Nov. 1 – less than a month after Hall’s departure from the Zephyr.

“Being able to still create art and do that in the St. Croix Valley is extremely important to me. And as I told someone the other day, I still feel like there are a lot of promises that need to be kept,” Hall said. “I am just not stopping.”

