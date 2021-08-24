Artwork by Joshua Eller, Olivia Jenson and Ashley Kolka-Lee will be featured at ArtReach St. Croix
The “Finding Place” exhibit featuring the three artists’ work opened to the public on Thursday, Aug. 26 with an opening reception from to 6-8 p.m. at the galleries at ArtReach St. Croix, 224 N. Fourth St., Stillwater.
The exhibition feature their work in collage and pottery will remain on view through Oct. 2.
For Eller, “Finding Place” involves examining his own personal and cultural identity through collage as place relates to migration. Jenson’s functional pottery is created with emphasis on finding time and place for daily rituals.
And Kolka-Lee explores under-examined human stories and the evolution of land use in her cut paper depictions of places within the St. Croix River watershed.
“Finding Place will be an intimate exhibit both in the subject matter and scale of the work by Joshua, Olivia and Ashley,” Heather Rutledge, executive director of ArtReach St. Croix, said in a press release from the organization. “Examining or creating a sense of place is a common theme among the artists who live and work in the St. Croix Valley, but these three artists take this theme to a very personal level.”
The, are free and open to the public Wednesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Saturday, 12-4 p.m.
In an effort to maintain a safe environment for the public to view art by local and regional artists, visitors are strongly encouraged to wear a mask and are asked to practice physical distancing
