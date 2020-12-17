New exhibitions in The Galleries of The Phipps Center for the Arts in

are now on view through Jan. 9.

These exhibitions feature a group exhibition by artists who participate in the seminar series, What We Need is Here; fiber art, paintings and bronze sculpture by the late Michaela Mahady formerly of Stillwater, paintings by Naomi Tiry, Salgado of Woodbury; a group exhibit featuring the artists involved in the Project 30.1 community mural project and mixed media work by Michael Weatherly of Elbow Lake

To protect the health and well-being of visitors and staff and to contain the spread of COVID-19, The Phipps has implemented new safety measures, policies, and protocols in accordance with guidelines provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention along with guidance from local health and state government officials.

The Center’s full plan can be found at ThePhipps.Org/safety-protocols.

Galleries hours are Monday through Wednesday from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Thursday and Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon. The Phipps will be closed Dec. 24 – 27 and Dec. 31 – Jan. 3.

The Phipps is located 15 miles east of St. Paul. Take Hudson Exit 1 off I-94, Highway 35 North, and turn west on Locust Street.

For more information, contact Anastasia Shartin, visual arts director, at 715-386-2305, extension 103.

Load comments