A minor elf invasion took place in downtown Stillwater on Saturday, Dec. 19, afternoon. About a dozen red- and green-clad elves posed for photos, played musical instruments, handed out candy canes and added to the general holiday color and merriment along Main Street.
Saturday’s unseasonably mild weather and the city’s festive atmosphere drew many families who came for the lights and shoppers who came for last-minute gifts.
The elves were an added treat, said Calyssa Hall, The Zephyr Theatre’s executive director.
The gang of elves — many students from the Zephyr’s youth program and adult actors — were organized by the theatre, which provided some of the costumes and many of the pointy elf ears.
“Everyone is really missing theatre,” said Hall, who was the plain-clothes elf supervisor. “So, many of our people were excited to improvise on the street and get some theatre back in their lives.”
Apparently, the impromptu audience liked it, too.
Hall said she watched one woman, who was pumping gas at the downtown station, be surprised by an elf who offered her a candy cane.
“The woman literally jumped for joy,” Hall said.
Children downtown were excited to see the elves, too. The kids told the elves what they wanted for Christmas, assuming Santa’s helpers would pass along their important messages.
The elves — as well as free carriage rides and Christmas carolers — were co-sponsored by The Zephyr Theatre and Discover Stillwater, all part of Hometown for the Holidays.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.