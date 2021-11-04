Amateur sleuths have been trying to figure out this whodunit for decades. Party guests are invited to a secluded setting by an unknown host, and someone ends up dead.
Yikes! Who was the killer? What was the weapon? Which room was the setting? All these questions were posed by the board game Clue, released in 1949.
The popular 1985 movie “Clue” fleshed out the likely suspects — Col. Mustard, Prof. Plum, Mr. Green, Mrs. White, Mrs. Peacock and Miss Scarlet. Aha! Each character had a deep dark secret that was ripe for blackmail.
In November, theatre audiences can join the detective fun when “Clue” comes to The Zephyr’s main stage. The script for this theatrical production was written in 2019, but the tone will be retro (with a few modern flairs), promised Randal Berger, who is directing “Clue” with Calyssa Hall, The Zephyr’s executive director.
The location for this version of “Clue” is a manor near Washington, D.C. The timing is the mid ‘50s. The script reflects the rhythm and tone of that era, Berger said.
The dialogue is charmingly old fashioned and full of witty and rapid wordplay — the jokes more clever than caustic. For instance, when Col. Mustard is asked if he likes Kipling, without missing a beat, he replies, “Oh, I eat anything.”
And there’s lots of physical humor, Berger said. Watch for perfectly timed head snaps and double takes that add exclamation points to punch lines.
Reinforcing the retro feel will be a live piano player, whose “stings” — well-placed musical phrases — will foreshadow an ominous turn of events or punctuate a groan-worthy joke.
Within the 12-member cast, some of the familiar suspects will be portrayed by familiar actors who had roles in The Zephyr’s 2019 version of “It’s a Wonderful Life.” Patrick O’Brien, who portrayed angelic Clarence, will bring Mr. Green to life. Jaclyn Mack, who was Mary, will take the role of Miss Scarlet. And Berger, the Christmas classic’s supervisor, will be onstage in “Clue” as Wadsworth, the haughty (sometimes naughty) butler.
Part of the fun of playing the board game Clue was the ending was never the same, Berger said. The room, weapon, and murderer always changed, depending on how the cards were dealt. So, any clues to the ending of The
Zephyr’s “Clue”? “Oh, you just have to come to find out,” he said.
“Clue” will be performed at 7 p.m. Nov. 11-14, 18-21 and 2 p.m. Nov. 13, 14, 20, and 21 at The Zephyr Theatre, 601 Main St. N., Stillwater. Reserved-seat tickets are $32 for adults and $22 for students younger than 18 and are available at stillwaterzephyrtheatre.org. Cash bar open.
Zephyr Event Schedule
Sarah Christine and Taylor Tuke, Dec. 8
Indie pop singer Sarah Christine (the Stillwater native known to locals as Sarah Cotner) and Colorado-based Taylor Tuke rocked The Zephyr in July. The pair will return for a holiday concert of favorite carols and original work.
Sarah Christine and Taylor Tuke will perform at 7 p.m. Dec. 8 at The Zephyr Theatre, 601 Main St. N., Stillwater. Tickets are $25 at stillwaterzephyrtheatre.org or at the door. Cash bar open.
Mick Sterling Presents “At Christmas,” Dec. 15
“At Christmas” blends family-fueled comedy and drama written and performed by three alumni of Dudley Riggs Brave New Workshop. A six-piece band — lead by Twin Cities frontman Mick Sterling and the Brave New Workshop’s musical director Peter Guertin — will add fresh interpretations of holiday favorites.
“At Christmas” will be presented at 7 p.m. Dec. 15 at The Zephyr Theatre, 601 Main St. N., Stillwater. Tickets are $30 at stillwaterzephyrtheatre.org or at the door. Cash bar open.
Phil Thompson & Friends, Dec. 22
Pianist and vocalist Phil Thompson, whose “Billy & Elton: The Hits” concert has pleased Zephyr audiences, will return with “A Country Christmas.” Holiday songs old and new will get a country twist with the addition of Pat Frederick on fiddle, Jake Hegna on guitar, and Brian Peters on pedal steel.
Phil Thompson & Friends will perform at 7 p.m. Dec. 22 at The Zephyr Theatre, 601 Main St. N., Stillwater. Tickets are $30 at stillwaterzephyrtheatre.org or at the door. Cash bar open.
Literary events
Valley Bookseller will host these literary events in partnership with The Zephyr Theatre:
• Totally Criminal Cocktail Hour featuring Cary Griffith, author of the outdoors thriller “Wolf Kill,” and Mary Logue, author of the South Dakota.-based novel “The Streel: A Deadwood Mystery.” 4:30 p.m. Nov. 3 at The Zephyr Theatre, 601 Main St. N. Tickets are $10 and are available at fareharbor.com/valleybookseller. Masks recommended.
Jenna Blum presenting her memoir “Woodrow on the Bench: Life Lessons From a Wise Old Dog,” a tribute to her beloved black Lab. 7 p.m. Nov. 16 at The Zephyr Theatre, 601 Main St. N. Tickets are $5 and are available at fareharbor.com/valleybookseller. Masks required and proof of vaccination or of a negative COVID test within 48 hours.
