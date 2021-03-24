The Phipps Dance Company, with special guests The Phipps Junior Dance Company, will perform a dance showcase live on stage the weekend of March 26 to 28 at The Phipps Center for the Arts.
The Phipps Dance Company, a non-competitive performing dance company led by director Christina Leines and associate director Stephanie Campbell, is celebrating its 16th season with showcase performances in the John H. Potter Theater.
The 2020-21 company is comprised of 11 dancers in grades ninth-12th. The company focuses on building well-rounded, technically advanced young dancers, according to a press release from The Phipps.
The performances will feature a variety of styles, including musical theater, lyrical, hip-hop, jazz, tap, contemporary and ballet.
There will also be guest appearances by The Phipps Junior Dance Company, led by director Greta Lewis. For dancers in grades fifth to eighth, this company prepares members for their future with The Phipps Dance Company and beyond. The Phipps Junior Dance Company is made up of 15 dancers who rehearse September through May for performances locally and throughout the Twin Cities. The company will be presenting a hip-hop piece and a contemporary piece featuring the choreography of director Lewis and guest choreographer Abby Countryman.
What: The Phipps Dance Company Showcase
If you go
Where: John. H Potter Theater, The Phipps Center for the Arts, 109 Locust St., Hudson, WI
When: Friday March 26, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday March 27, 2 and 7:30 p.m.
Sunday March 28, 2 and 5 p.m.
Performers: The Phipps Dance Company with special guest The Phipps Junior Dance Company
Tickets: Tickets are $15. Purchase online at ThePhipps.org or by calling the ticket office at 715.386.8409.
Safety Info: This production will have a live, socially distanced, audience, at 25% of the theater’s usual capacity. Audience mask usage is required.
