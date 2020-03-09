Community Thread invites you to its 4th Annual Black Tie Bingo fundraising event. This year’s event will be held on Saturday, April 4 from 6-10 p.m. at Grand Banquet Hall in Stillwater.
This fundraiser will feature 5 games of bingo, along with other activities and raffles. The event will feature Peter Clements, President/CEO of First State Bank and Trust, as emcee, along with five local celebrity bingo callers: Dan Starry, Washington County Sheriff’s Office; Robin Anthony, Greater Stillwater Chamber of Commerce; Annette Sallman, Stillwater Area Public Schools; Kelly Stenerson, United Way of Washington County – East; and Timothy Safe, Pathfinder Insurance Brokers.
Proceeds from the event will support Community Thread’s volunteer center - a program that engages volunteers for activities including flood response, river cleanup, lawn raking and more.
Tickets can be purchased online at CommunityThreadMN.org or in person at Community Thread’s Stillwater location. Tickets are $75 per person and include heavy appetizers and 4 games of bingo. Additional bonus games will be available for purchase.
For over 50 years, Community Thread has been connecting people, neighborhoods and lives together to strengthen the community. The nonprofit’s mission is to leverage resources and volunteers to improve the quality of life for adults and their families in our local community. The vision of Community Thread is a community where all people are engaged, enriched and connected. To learn more visit CommunityThreadMN.org, or call 651-439-7434.
