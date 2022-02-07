When the snowman Olaf gets too close to the fire pits at the Ice Palace MAZE, there is often cause for concern. Some young visitors are truly afraid he will melt.
Most kids at The Zephyr Theatre’s outdoor attraction recognize the goofy guy from the Disney franchise “Frozen.” And some of them really believe he’s real, says Stephen Neff, an actor portraying the hyperactive snowman.
Neff as Olaf has the appropriate comeback, a line from the movie: “Some people are worth melting for.”
The kids love that.
This Olaf is more than 6 feet tall, much taller than the animated snowman who is quick to announce: “Hi, I’m Olaf, and I like warm hugs.” When quizzed by kids who want to know why he is oversized, Neff as Olaf devised the perfect answer:
“Elsa made me bigger so I can give bigger hugs.”
Staying in character is the creative challenge for the many actors — some professionals, some students — donning “Frozen” costumes and bringing the beloved Olaf, Queen Elsa, and Princess Anna to life at the maze. Improvising is part of the job, Neff said.
Maddy Trumble, one of the actors who portrays Queen Elsa, improvised a good dodge when kids demanded the all-powerful queen perform magic.
In “Frozen,” Elsa’s hands can turn anything to ice. At the maze, Trumble’s Elsa shows the kids her gloves. “Yes, I can do magic. But I’m wearing gloves, so not now,” she tells the young believers.
And then she softens the blow by gesturing to the ice maze, ice slide, and sculpted ice dragons.
“See,” she says, “I made all of this for you.”
Much of the actor’s job is to keep the magic alive. Trumble’s best trick is to sing.
“When I get to sing ‘Let It Go,’ the kids are shocked that I sound just like the Disney character,” the musical theatre professional says.
One of the song’s lyrics — “The cold never bothered me anyway” — poses another stay-in-character challenge.
Temperatures at the maze often have hovered below zero, especially after dark, but Elsa can never admit she needs to go inside to warm up, Trumble says.
This Queen Elsa’s costume looks authentic, but the oversized dress is big enough to accommodate multiple layers underneath it and long enough to cover up snow boots. The platinum blonde wig is more hat than hair, and she wears two pairs of gloves, not just one.
Trumble adds a COVID-recommended mask, too, “but it also keeps me warm,” she says.
Robyn Pfeifer, as Princess Anna, wears the familiar costume from the first “Frozen” movie — a blue gown and purple cape. Of course, her red wig has braids.
“And I wear as many layers as can fit,” says the University of Wisconsin-River Falls music education major. A heated jacket and hand warmers help, too.
Pfeifer has found another way to stay warm. Portraying Queen Elsa’s younger sister, who is always active and playful, the actor is free to keep moving — roaming through the maze and dancing. “And the kids always want me to go down the slide with them,” she says.
When she’s standing still, it’s often for photographs. And not just with kids. Pfeifer said one adult couple re-quested a photo, saying they plan to use it as this year’s Christmas card.
Also much photographed is Sir Good Knight, the captain of the guard, portrayed by professional actor Charles Fraser. He’s not bound by a Disney backstory, so Fraser has total latitude with this character.
His Sir Good Knight, which could have been dubbed Sir Quick Wit, claims he is not only a good knight but also always tired.
He wears armor and a helmet with horns and carries a “very serious fierce sword and heavy shield,” he brags, adding, “I am very strong.”
Sir Good Knight is often stationed near the entrance of the maze, where he admits some kids are a little intimidated when they first see him.
“But I tell them I’m there to protect them, not hurt them,” he says. Protect them from what? “Oh, there’s nothing scary at all,” he shrugs.
He is willing and able to help young visitors with the scavenger hunt as they look for small relics — a tiny crown, a little sword, and more — that have been ensconced in the ice maze walls.
And when there’s a call for quick action, he’s ready. When a young girl exited the maze in a tizzy and announced her grandmother was lost in the labyrinth, Sir Good Knight came to the rescue. “I found her … the next day,” he jokes.
Observant Zephyr Theatre goers may recognize the name of this Equity actor from other productions. In 2021, Fraser was Uncle Bill in “It’s a Wonderful Life,” the shepherd in “As You Like It,” and the pink-pants-wearing onetime lover Harry in “Mamma Mia!”
The Ice Palace MAZE is produced by The Zephyr Theatre and sponsored in part by Candyland, Datastream Connexion, DiaSorin, Great Harvest Bread Co., Joseph Wolf Brewing Co., Lift Bridge Brewery, Mortgage Unlimited, RM Realty, 7 Vine Vineyard and Winery, Tetzlaff Yacht Sales, Twin Cities Orthopedics, and The Water Street Inn.
The Ice Palace MAZE will be open through Feb. 20 in The Zephyr Theatre’s parking lot, 601 Main St. N., Stillwater. Hours are 2 to 10 p.m. Monday through Friday and noon to 10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Advance tickets are $20 for ages 13 and older, $12 for ages 5 to 12, free for ages 4 and younger. To order tickets, go to icepalacemaze.com. (Tickets at the gate are $2 more.) COVID-19 policy: Masks are required indoors, recommended outdoors.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.