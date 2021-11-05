Booze might not have a major role in the murder mystery “Clue.” But when amateur sleuths come to watch the theatrical version of the popular board game and movie at The Zephyr this month, alcohol may be involved.
In stage, party guests who have been invited to a manor by an unknown host must keep their wits about them when someone ends up dead, and all of them end up as suspects. Audience members, on the other hand, can casually sip a drink while they watch the mayhem.
The Zephyr’s new bar manager, Chloe Woodward, has created a colorful lineup of cocktails that correlate with the “Clue” characters.
Patrons who order the Mrs. White get a concoction of vodka, Kahlua and heavy cream, like a White Russian. The Mr. Green resembles a mojito — white rum, lime juice, club soda, and simple syrup, all getting a hint of color from fresh mint. The Prof. Plum is a riff on a hot toddy that turns purple when angostura bitters meet whiskey.
Woodward has a palette of colorful names to work with when devising her versions of classic drinks. Other key characters in “Clue” are Col. Mustard, Mrs. Peacock, and Miss Scarlet.
In some cases, Woodward went beyond the hue to think about the character’s character. No-nonsense Col. Mustard is represented by a no-nonsense drink: whiskey on the rocks. The Mrs. Peacock — gin, lemon, and Creme de Violette — is sweet and elegant when served in a martini glass.
And then there’s Miss Scarlet. That sultry, sexy, classy character requires a mix of deep-red grenadine and champagne, served in a champagne flute, of course.
The specialty cocktails will cost $7 to $12 at the bar. Lift Bridge beer will be on tap and in cans, and 7 Vines wines will be poured. Other beers, sodas, coffee, and hot chocolate will be available too.
Zephyr patrons who ordered drinks during the Haunted History Trolley Tour and Masquerade Ball may have sampled Woodward’s cocktails. For those October events, the bar manager created the Poison Apple, a smokin’ (thanks to dry ice) mix of Tattersall gin or vodka (drinker’s choice), sour apple liqueur, and lemon lime soda.
“Bartending is a great artistic outlet,” said the 24-year-old Kansas native who moved to Minneapolis two years ago. “It’s fun to create drinks and fun to see the joy on people’s faces when they’re served something surprising, like the Poison Apple.”
Now, Woodward is on track to create festive, colorful — perhaps surprising — drinks for The Zephyr’s upcoming holiday concerts and the Christmas classic “It’s a Wonderful Life.”
“Clue” will be performed at 7 p.m. Nov. 11-14, 18-21 and 2 p.m. Nov. 13, 14, 20, and 21 at The Zephyr Theatre, 601 Main St. N., Stillwater. Reserved-seat tickets are $32 for adults and $22 for students younger than 18 and are available at stillwaterzephyrtheatre.org. Cash bar open. Masks required or proof of a negative
COVID test taken within 70 hours of performance.
