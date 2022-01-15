After next week, Lowell Park will be adorned with 10 large snow sculptures created by teams from around the world.
Ten snow-carving teams from five countries, including Canada, Ecuador, Germany, Turkey and the United States will have created the sculptures as part of the inaugural World Word Snow Sculpting Championship held from Jan. 18-23 hosted by the Greater Stillwater Chamber of Commerce and the city of Stillwater.
“For years, Minnesota has taken the title of the bold north because of our community, perseverance, and affinity for the outdoors in the coldest months of the year,” chamber Executive Director Robin Anthony said in a press release. “We’re thrilled to be bringing the inaugural event to Minnesota and our Stillwater community. With our partnerships, we’re building the foundation for an amazing annual world snow sculpting championship for everyone to celebrate and enjoy.”
Spectators can watch the sculpting teams
create works of art out of huge, man-made blocks of snow created with the help of Afton Alps and Green Acres.
The chamber will host several events in conjunction with the competition including an opening ceremony at JX Event Center on Wednesday evening, Jan. 19; a chamber mixer on Thursday evening, Jan. 20, to celebrate the chamber’s 130th birthday, and will also host the “World’s Coolest Block Party” following the competition on Saturday night, Jan. 22.
Once the competition begins at 9 a.m. on Jan. 18, teams can carve until 3 a.m. the next morning, and can pick up their work again at 6 a.m.
The reason why teams are allowed to work late into the night is because the colder temperatures aids in carving, Anthony explained to the Gazette in a phone interview on Jan. 12.
“They can get really meticulous with it,” Anthony said.
How the event came about
The World Snow Sculpting Championship came about with the chamber expanding on a Wintertime in Stillwater campaign designed to draw more people to downtown in colder months.
The campaign started in late 2020, when businesses were shut down — or severely limited on their operations while the pandemic was raging — a group got together to discuss how to draw people into the city in what is generally a slower time.
Last year, the “Wintertime in Stillwater” campaign included a downtown getting lit with holiday lights, a downtown ice rink outside the Water Street Inn, a fire and ice event, and one side of Stillwater’s Historic Lift Bridge was lit up.
This year all those events have returned and now both sides of the Lift Bridge are lit up.
Anthony said adding the World Snow Sculpting Championship to “Wintertime in Stillwater” will bring business to the greater Stillwater area in what has traditionally been a slow time.
Sara Jespersen who owns the Lumberjack and the Mad Capper wanted to add to the campaign.
She found the national snow sculpting championships in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin, hosted by Winter Fun LLC.
This year’s national championship will be held from Feb. 2 to Feb. 6.
Jespersen approached Winter Fun, and they’ve always wanted to do a world championship, Anthony said.
Winter Fun LLC looked at cities such as Green Bay for the world competition, but the organization didn’t want to do another big event in Wisconsin around the same time they were doing the national championship, Anthony explained.
The chamber signed a 3-year contract for the World Snow Sculpting championships, with plans to expand it each year.
“This year we’re building the event and having 10 teams from five countries,” Anthony said. “Fast forward three years and will be 12 teams from 12 countries
The 10 teams qualified by applying for the spots.
“There’s an application process they have to go through, they have to submit pictures from all work they’ve done and fill out a robust application.”
Winter Fun LLC selected all the teams.
“We are paying them to do all that team management,” Anthony said. “We wine and dine (the teams) and put them up in rooms.”
With the current COVID situation, and the omicron variant spreading rapidly, Anthony is watching it closely, but the chamber is still forging ahead expecting the international teams to arrive for next week’s competition.
Due to COVID, one German team and an Argentinean team dropped out.
City fees waived
During a city council meeting on Dec. 21, the Stillwater City Council voted 4-1 to waive all fees for the event. The city estimated the total fees associated with the event would total around $32,000.
City councilor Larry Odebrecht voted no citing concerns of providing security on the city’s dime for a beer tent.
Mayor Ted Kozlowski noted that the city is a partner in the event.
Anthony noted the chamber invested $20,000 into the city’s downtown electrical system so they would have enough power to create the required snow.
“So while the city waived their fees, we in turn provided additional electric indefinitely for any and all events going forward in the city of Stillwater,” Anthony said. “It’s truly a partnership with the city of Stillwater. We could not do this without the city.”
Snow sculpting championship event schedule
Tuesday, Jan. 18
• Event Kickoff with a Stillwater native artist demonstrating a carving at 9 a.m. in Lowell Park, 201 Water St. N.
Wednesday, Jan. 19
• The World Championship Carving begins at 9 a.m. to 3 a.m.
• The Opening Ceremony takes place at the JX Event Center, 123 2nd St N, Stillwater at 5 p.m. welcoming the global teams, local figures and community guests. Registration and ticket are available on the Chamber’s website.
Thursday, Jan. 20
• World Championship Carving continues from 6 a.m. to 3 a.m. at Lowell Park (201 Water St. N.)
• Join the Stillwater Chamber of Commerce for a Mixer to celebrate 130 years from 5 - 7 p.m. at the Water Street In (101 Water St. S.)
Friday, Jan. 21
• Final full day of World Championship Carving from 6:00 a.m. to 3:00 a.m. at Lowell Park, (201 Water St. N.)
Saturday, January 22
• Final round of World Championship Carving from 6:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Lowell Park (201 Water St. N.,)
• Closing Ceremony with Awards including People’s Choice through fan voting starting at 4 p.m. (People’s choice voting ends at 4 p.m.)
• “World’s Coolest Block Party” starting at 6 p.m. at the Water Street Inn (101 Water St. S.)
·Sunday, Jan. 23
• MinneSnowta Nice Day Family Event with beer tent, character appearances and polka dancing.
