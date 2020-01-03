The Stillwater Public Library will celebrate 100 Years of the Women’s Vote: A Midwest Perspective with a month-long exhibit and a guest speaker Jan. 15.
One hundred years ago, the Minnesota Legislature ratified the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, granting women the right to vote and ending the 72-year struggle for woman suffrage. To celebrate this centennial anniversary, the library, in partnership with League of Women Voters of White Bear Lake Area and American Association of University Women (AAUW) of the St. Croix Valley, will present a traveling exhibit and a special program focused on the campaign for suffrage and current voter advocacy work.
From January 2-20, visit a vibrant exhibit that features Minnesota’s suffrage story, highlighting the women who made it happen and those who continue to lead to make democracy work for all. The exhibit is open to the public during library hours.
On Wednesday, Jan. 15, hear the history of women’s suffrage in Minnesota with Kristin Mapel Bloomberg, Professor of Women’s Studies at Hamline University.
Dr. Bloomberg’s research interests focus on nineteenth-century women’s culture and social movement in the nineteenth century Midwest and trans-Mississippi west. She has published on a variety of topics relating to American women writers, Minneapolis women’s study and self-improvement clubs, early Methodist Episcopal women and coeducation, the St. Paul Society for the Hard of Hearing, and the Political Equality Club of Minneapolis. Her greatest research focus, though, is on the subject of Nebraska woman’s rights advocate Clara Bewick Colby, editor and proprietor of The Woman’s Tribune, which was the second-longest-running woman’s rights journal in the United States.
Professor Bloomberg will speak from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Arrive early to view the traveling exhibit panels and stay to hear the talk.
Free and open to the public. Contact: 651-275-4338 or email: splinfo@ci.stillwater.mn.us with questions.
Stillwater Public Library is located at 224 3rd Street North in Stillwater.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.