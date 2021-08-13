Festival Theatre is bringing its final fully produced performance of the summer to the Franklin Square Black Box Stage with Neil Simon’s autobiographical comedy “Brighton Beach Memoirs.”
“Brighton Beach Memoirs” is a hilarious, touching portrait of the writer as a young teen in 1937 living with his family in a crowded, lower middle-class Brooklyn walk-up, according to a press release from the theatre. Eugene Jerome, standing in for the Neil Simon, the Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright, is the narrator and central character. Dreaming of baseball and girls, Eugene must cope with the mundane existence of his family life in Brooklyn: formidable mother, overworked father, and his worldly older brother Stanley.
The play is directed by Traci Ledford, in her third directorial collaboration with St. Croix Festival Theatre.
Asked something special about the show, Ledford remarked, “The play does truthfully portray Simon’s great love for his brother Danny. It is a candid look at the world through the eyes of an adolescent boy—with all the budding curiosity, drama, frustration, and education that accompany that awkward time in life every adult can relate to: puberty.”
Festival Theatre conducts live theatre with some minor COVID protocol rules in place/ Festival’s COVID-19 Protocols include required facemasks for all inside except the actors, To learn more about the safety precautions and Festival’s return to live theatre, visit its website.
