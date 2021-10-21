At last, it might be fun to wear a mask. Party goers who dress up for The Zephyr Theatre’s Masquerade Ball and creatively incorporate a mask might win a prize.
Two tickets to The Zephyr’s Ice Palace Maze 2022 and “a huge chocolate bar” will be awarded to the winners of the Masquerade Ball costume contest, said Calyssa Hall, The Zephyr’s executive director.
Other costume contest categories will be most creative, spookiest, best couple or group, and people’s choice. Judges will include Jaclyn Mack, the Zephyr’s donor relations director who will disguise herself as a fortune teller, and Kerri Kolstad, owner of Wahoo! Adventures.
This is the fourth year the theatre has partnered with Wahoo! Adventures to sponsor the Haunted History Trolley Tour, which features Stillwater ghost stories and Zephyr ghostly actors. Tickets for this popular October thrill ride are almost gone.
The last chance to board the trolley will be Oct. 30, the night of the Masquerade Ball.
Tickets for the ball include a trolley tour.
In past years, almost all of the ball guests came in costume — usually “fun and classy” more than gory, Hall said. Many were memorable.
“I remember last year there was a couple who dressed up as playing cards,” she said. “I think they were the king and queen of spades. They were really impressive with fancy makeup.”
In addition to the costume contest, the ball will include music, entertainment and specialty drinks. The New Feral Cats, a Twin Cities band playing R&B, blues, rock and a bit of country, will provide dance music. Three aerialists will twist and turn on high silks. A husband-and-wife team will play with fire.
The Masquerade Ball will be held from 6 p.m. to midnight Oct. 30 at The Zephyr Theatre, 601 Main St. N., Stillwater. Tickets, which cover the trolley tour and the ball, are $75 and are available through Wahoo! Adventures at mywahooadventures.com/haunted-history-trolley. (Note: Party-goers will book their trolley tour when they buy ball tickets.) Masks — the COVID kind — are recommended.
