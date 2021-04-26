There have been some riots in our recent past. From George Floyd to the US Capitol – there are some angry, upset and unheard people. It is said that riots arise from people who are not being heard. This is not something recent it has happened many times in our past – including the Lumbermen’s Riot in Stillwater in June 1858.
An economic downturn in 1857 hurt businesses across the country and right in the heart of the Territory of Minnesota. With the downturn, logs and lumber was just sitting at the mills and even in rafts on the St. Croix. The materials just sitting at these places meant that no money was being made and the lumberjacks were not being paid.
The Stillwater Messenger reported that “some 34,000,000 feet of logs, after all the expense of cutting, driving, etc. had been assumed and defrayed. This lumber, of necessity, laid over until the present season, and if thrust upon a glutted market now, must be sold at a low figure.” The Messenger also said, “In ordinary times, these 34,000,000 feet of logs would have netted our operators about $374,000 – making near one million dollars of capital now lying idle, which, but for the financial troubles east and south, would now be circulating in our midst.”
Problems had been brewing for several days but on Monday June 14, 1858 – just over a month since Minnesota became a state – there were many demonstrations during the day. That evening the Stillwater Police force was on duty and when the crowds reached Main & Chestnut streets, near the Minnesota House, with “yells and defying the arm of the civil law,” the Police tried to disperse the crowd and “a hard conflict ensued.”
The leaders of the riot were arrested by the police and were being taken to the prison at the north end of town. There then became a desperate effort by the rest of the crowd to rescue these leaders. At this time, the “City Light Guards” were nearby in their armory, and under orders, “loaded with ball and buck-shot.” In command was Col. C.J. Wagner and Capt. A.B. Gorgus was acting in his capacity as Mayor of Stillwater.
Just as the crowd was trying to free its leaders from the Police, 35-40 men, “came down upon the crowd under a forced march and charged bayonets.” According to the newspaper, “The effect was magical.” The crowd left in a hurry leaving those arrested in charge of the police and escorted to the prison. One or two other attempts were made to rescue the ringleader, but the “bayonets of the guards and the Billys of the police exerted a most subduing influence.”
The newspaper the day after the riot noted that “the city is quiet this morning,” and that “no lives were lost in the melee last night, though bludgeons were freely used and some of the belligerents roughly handled.”
As for the police and militia, the Messenger noted, “The police and the Guards have won for themselves enduring laurels. They have shown themselves equal to any emergency likely to arise, and they merit, as they will receive, the profound gratitude of all order-obeying citizens. Col. Wagner acquitted himself gallantly, evincing a coolness and firmness highly credible; while his men exhibited a soldierly bearing commendable to themselves and honorable to the city.”
The Stillwater Messenger editorialized about the cause of the riot, “But whatever the grounds of complaint, they cannot justify a resort to the extreme measures which have been threatened, resulting alike disastrous to the interest of every citizen.”
Brent Peterson is the executive director of the Washington County Historical Society.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.