A visual journey through Ireland will be presented during March at the Stillwater Art Guild Gallery, 402 N. Main St. Stillwater artist and photographer Jane Dierberger will be showcasing images from her recent stay in Ireland in a Fine Art landscape photography exhibit: “from Derry to Dingle – a journey through Ireland in pictures.”

Presented as a visual travelogue, 36 images include landscapes and scenes from the North and West of Ireland ranging from Northern Ireland, Derry, Donegal, Connemara, Aran Islands, Dingle and more. All images are gallery-wrapped canvas and are for sale.

