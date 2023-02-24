A visual journey through Ireland will be presented during March at the Stillwater Art Guild Gallery, 402 N. Main St. Stillwater artist and photographer Jane Dierberger will be showcasing images from her recent stay in Ireland in a Fine Art landscape photography exhibit: “from Derry to Dingle – a journey through Ireland in pictures.”
Presented as a visual travelogue, 36 images include landscapes and scenes from the North and West of Ireland ranging from Northern Ireland, Derry, Donegal, Connemara, Aran Islands, Dingle and more. All images are gallery-wrapped canvas and are for sale.
Dierberger said she thinks of the exhibit as a visual journey or tour, “because I am including images from our experiences that tell the story of actual traveling around, from the spectacular to the mundane, including sweeping landscapes to bowls of seafood chowder in a pub.”
The exhibit will run from March 1-31, seven days a week, noon to 5 p.m. each day. An “Irish-themed” opening reception is planned for Friday, March 3, 6-9 p.m. More information can be found at artguildgallery.com
Dierberger is a professional landscape painter and commercial photographer from Stillwater. More of her art can be found on her website JaneDierberger.art.
She recently lived in Ireland for three months. “Although it would be more romantic to say I quit my day job, packed my bags, and went off to Ireland to find adventure, in fact it was a work trip! My husband, who is a business professor at Augsburg University in Minneapolis, was awarded a Fulbright to do research in innovation and entrepreneurship for the 2022 Fall semester,” Dierberger stated. “While I don’t claim any Irish heritage myself, my husband has roots there and was interested in traveling to County Cork, where the Sweeney side of his family hails from.”
“While we did rent a car for journeys to places that were inaccessible any other way - many of the beautiful places are off the beaten path and require a car - most of our traveling was on bus and some train. Bus Eireann, Ireland’s national bus transit was our main link from Letterkenny to either Dublin or Galway, both about five-hour trips (if lucky), stopping in many small interior towns along the way - on roads sometimes so narrow the bus barely seemed to fit,” Dierberger stated.
“Anyone who has ever driven in Ireland knows being on a big bus has its advantages. The upside of these bus trips was that they allowed us a brief glance into the lives of people from rural Ireland: from talking to fellow passengers sitting next to us, as well as overheard conversations across the aisle; the college students going home from Galway or Dublin on Fridays; the unfortunate Ukrainian refugees with luggage; and those brave solo travelers one often meets in Europe - who did quit their day jobs to set off on a grand adventure!”
As artists often do, Dierberger also spoke at length of the beauty she found and photographed in Ireland. “Ireland has many beautiful places to visit but one of my very favorites, and one worth more exploring, is the Connemara region in County Galway. It is a place of great beauty – encompassing seashore, mountains and gentle valleys, green forests with moss growing on trees, and very large mostly uninhabited lakes. The mountains (or ‘Bens’ as they call them) are rugged and rise to 2,392 feet, and fade to a luminous blue and purple from a distance. The sweeping valleys are verdant green, ocher- and sienna-colored, dotted with sheep and a herd of famous Connemara Ponies. When the golden morning or evening light hits the mountains it is a sight to behold. I was very lucky to be able to capture several images of the valley in this lovely light, with a couple of Connemara Ponies in them as well! This mystical landscape has inspired Irish folklore and artists, photographers and writers for centuries, like Irish landscape painter Paul Henry and writer Oscar Wilde, who aptly described Connemara as a ‘savage beauty.’”
Dierberger painted a lovely picture with those remarks - just a preview of her exhibit where anyone can take a visual trip through Ireland this March. “If you haven’t been to Ireland,” Dierberger said, “I hope these images inspire you to go. If you have, I hope these images rekindle fond memories of your own time spent in this beautiful country.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.