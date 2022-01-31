The Stillwater Police Association will host its sixth annual fundraiser, “An Evening of Bluegrass & Country Music,” that benefits local law enforcement at Oak Glen Golf Course and Banquet Center, 1599 McKusick Road N. in Stillwater on Saturday, Feb. 5, from 7-10 p.m.
The benefit was last held in January 2020, the event was canceled in 2021 because of COVID-19 restrictions.
The Pale Ales, Clay Hess and Ron Bocky, and Tony Andreason & Friends will provide music throughout the evening.
Stillwater Police Department Detective Austin Peterson said the benefit funds the Stillwater Police Officers in the association as well as the larger law enforcement community. The evening is the association’s primary fundraiser.
One of the association’s biggest expenditures is giving money to the families of fallen officers.
“So for example if an officer is killed in the line of duty, we would typically find their GoFundMe page and fund that for their families,” Peterson said.
Another way the foundation uses the money raised is for an SPD officer wellness program.
“We even have a diet program,” Peterson said. “We even have a health food pantry.”
Many officers work odd shifts putting in their hours on nights, weekends and holidays.
“It’s not easy for them to run to the store,” Peterson said. “So we keep some heathier food on stock.”
The association also provides funds for the Bri Heroux Law Enforcement Scholarship. Heroux was a patrol officer with SPD who died due to complications in childbirth. The scholarship is awarded to a student pursuing a career in law enforcement.
A silent auction at the country and bluegrass evening will help raise money for the association in addition to the ticket sales.
This year’s auction will include sports memorabilia including Twins and Vikings signed baseballs and football along with a signed Kirk Cousins jersey. Other items include a Yeti cooler, a flat iron gas grill, a cigar humidifier with a starter pack of cigars, a set of gaming headphones, several baskets of high-end spirits and gift certificates for Stillwater hotels and restaurants.
“There’s a pretty good variety of stuff, kind of something for everybody,” Peterson said.
Advance tickets are $15 and are for sale at the front desk Stillwater Police Department, 216 Fourth St. N., or $20 at the door.
