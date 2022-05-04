The Zephyr Theatre goes to great lengths to introduce performance arts to area children.
On May 13-15, when “Disney’s Beauty and the Beast Jr.” is performed by students from Faith Christian Home Educators that effort will be literal. Theatre staff will expand the north stage 4 feet to accommodate the huge cast — 43 young actors from the homeschool co-operative.
Again, the Beast will have a change of heart when beautiful and determined Belle comes into his life. Again? That’s right. This “Beauty” will come on the heels of The Zephyr Young Actors Theatre’s performances of the family-pleasing favorite.
The Zephyr’s education opportunities include onsite classes at area elementary schools through Stillwater Community Education, programs at private schools, summer camps at the theatre, The Zephyr Young Actors Theatre and programs for homeschoolers.
“It’s important for The Zephyr to make its education programs accessible to any student who is interested in theatre arts,” The Zephyr’s Director of Education Reed Sigmund said. “We want to make sure every student in our community has the opportunity, if they want it.”
Kids from the homeschool co-operative have been practicing their parts since September. They started dress rehearsals on The Zephyr stage after months of once-a-week lessons at North Church in North St. Paul.
“What’s great about this calendar is it gives the students time to absorb the choreography,” Sigmund said. “If they’ve been practicing, they’ve had time to get comfortable with the idea of performance by the end of the school year. Then, they’re able to live in the moment and truly tell the story through dance.”
There has been a lot to practice. The “Beauty” cast has 14 songs to master. The students in grades six through 12 have been taking their singing, dancing, and performing cues from The Zephyr’s Cassidy Hall, director and choreographer, and Stephen Neff, vocal coach.
Not to be overshadowed by the big kids, homeschool students in grades one through five have been practicing, too. Those 14 younger actors will sing and dance their way through “Disney’s the Aristocats Kids” May 20-22. This feline frolic will include the jazzy “Ev’rybody Wants to be a Cat.”
All performances are private, with seats reserved for homeschool families and friends.
The Zephyr’s commitment to FCHE is ongoing. The next round of programs, starting in September with performances in May 2023, will feature “Music Man Kids” for the younger students and “Music Man Jr.” for the older ones. Other Zephyr opportunities for FCHE students will include speech classes and drama/acting skills.
For more information about the theatre programs, go to the FCHE website, faithchristianhome.net.
