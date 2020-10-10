Last year, Zephyr Theatre audiences watched Jaclyn Mack portray Mary, the ever-loving and optimistic wife of George Bailey, in “It’s a Wonderful Life.” They also saw Mack among the dancers she helped train and choreograph in “The Secret Garden: In Concert.” And if they made it to the Mad Capper’s cabaret, organized by the theatre in August, they heard her sing.
Now, Mack has added another theatre role: director of donor relations.
Contacting patrons and coordinating contributions to the theatre might sound like a behind-the-scenes job, but it’s not for this extrovert. She is determined to put a recognizable face, cheerful voice, and ready smile in front of all the people she contacts on behalf of The Zephyr.
“I’m thrilled to be part of The Zephyr, connecting with people who want to support the theatre, its programs, and its partners,” she said.
Jaclyn began her duties Sept. 1 and already has made dozens of contacts through emails and phone calls. Face-to-face meetings — at a safe distance — during the theatre’s fundraising gala Sept. 25 made her very happy.
“This role is one of the most important jobs because the theatre wouldn’t exist without our donors,” said Calyssa Hall, The Zephyr’s executive director. “Having someone who is dedicated to communicating with past, present, and future donors is essential.”
Jaclyn got hooked on The Zephyr after attending “Witness for the Prosecution,” presented at the Stillwater Courthouse in 2019. The cleverly staged production impressed her. So did the high quality of its performers. She learned more about The Zephyr as a costumer for the theatre’s programs in East Metro elementary schools.
Becoming even more enmeshed in the St. Croix Valley community has been eye-opening, too.
“This is a beautiful community that lifts its businesses up,” she said. “There is a sincere devotion to helping everyone succeed.”
Jaclyn wants to share her enthusiasm for The Zephyr and the community with the people she contacts. “I want to let them know where their money goes, how it supports The Zephyr and the community. And, of course, I want to personally thank them for their generous support.”
Somehow, this busy woman — when she’s not trumpeting The Zephyr’s successes and praising the community that supports it — still finds time for her full-time job as a banker in East St. Paul and her full-time pursuit of the arts in film, modeling, musical theater, dance, stage combat, and martial arts in the Twin Cities.
Outdoor concerts
Tommy Bentz Band
The Tommy Bentz Band has been in existence for more than 15 years and jams in the style of “the Allman Brothers meet Van Morrison.” The group has released five original albums and a live DVD and CD, and the gig at The Zephyr is a “1000 Reasons” CD release show.
The Tommy Bentz Band will perform from 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 9 on the outdoor stage at The Zephyr Theatre, 601 Main St. N., Stillwater. Admission starts at 5 p.m. Please pay what you can. Seating provided. Social distancing observed. Indoor cash bar open. Masks required inside, recommended outside.
The Jorgensens
The Jorgensens — Kurt Jorgensen and Brianna Tagg-Jorgensen — are Twin Cities-based songwriters and performers. Their music is rooted in rock, blues, pop, and soul.
The Jorgensens will perform at 4 p.m. Oct. 11 on the outdoor stage at The Zephyr Theatre, 601 Main St. N., Stillwater. Admission starts at 3 p.m. Please pay what you can. Seating provided. Social distancing observed. Indoor cash bar open. Masks required inside, recommended outside.
For more information about The Zephyr Theatre, visit stillwaterzephyrtheatre.org.
