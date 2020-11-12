If you would like your writing to be considered for the winter 2021 Valley Muses page, please email your submission by Jan. 13 to elissa.gwen@gmail.com.
Send one or two pages of poetry, fiction, essay or memoir. Include your first and last name, your city or town of residence, and one or two sentences describing your occupation and or interests. Also include your phone number, which will not be published. The fall literary page will be published approximately Jan. 24.
Page editor
Valley Muses literary pages are curated and edited by Elissa Cottle of Stillwater, master of fine arts in writing and published poet. She teaches Creating a Writing Life, classes for adults to write memoir, fiction or poetry. Some Valley Muses writers are her students. The winter 2021 classes will be held online via Zoom at 7 p.m. Wednesdays Jan. 13 – March 3, and 7 p.m. Thursdays, Jan. 14 – March 4.
Cottle is a professional writer and editor for businesses, organizations and individual creative writers.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.