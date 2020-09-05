Allina Health’s teen mental well-being program, Change to Chill, is partnering with area middle and high schools that will receive support from Allina Health to implement the CTC program during the upcoming school year.
The partnership will foster school-wide efforts towards creating and nurturing a culture of mental well-being among students and staff in both virtual and in-person settings.
The schools selected for the 2020-2021 CTC School Partnership are: Stillwater Area High School, Forest Lake Middle School Buffalo Middle School, Cambridge Middle School, Faribault Area Learning Center, Faribault High School, Hastings Middle School, Hidden Oaks Middle School, Isanti Middle School Meyer Middle School (River Falls, Wisconsin) Orono High School, Red Rock Central High School, Saint Francis High School, Southwest High School and Twin Oaks Middle School.
First launched during the 2018-2019 school year, the CTC School Partnership provides selected schools with yearlong support from Allina Health, centered around student leadership, stress management and mental health training sessions for school staff, outreach and engagement with guardians and a $1000 grant to put toward creating a “Chill Zone” – a space created by student interns to de-stress and relax before returning to class, according to a press release from Allina Health.
Student interns from across the Allina service area have teamed up to participate in virtual sessions over the summer months to learn and practice different coping skills, recognize early warning signs of stress and mental illness, plan a physical a virtual Chill Zone for their schools and help Allina staff develop new tools to support virtual, hybrid, and in-person learning models.
For more information about the CTC program, visit https://www.changetochill.org.
