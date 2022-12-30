2023 street project

The street improvement project would include work on 3.41 miles of road. This map, shown in the feasibility study at the city council meeting on Dec. 20, shows where work would take place.

The city council viewed the feasibility study for the 2023 street improvement project at the Dec. 20 meeting. 

Public Works Director and City Engineer Shawn Sanders presented the study. The project would consist of mill and overlay on 2.45 miles of road and full pavement reconstruction on 0.96 miles. Abbot Street, Anderson Street, Everett Street and Martha Street will all have pavement reconstructed under the project. These streets have not been worked on since the early 1970s, or just around 50 years ago.

