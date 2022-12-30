The city council viewed the feasibility study for the 2023 street improvement project at the Dec. 20 meeting.
Public Works Director and City Engineer Shawn Sanders presented the study. The project would consist of mill and overlay on 2.45 miles of road and full pavement reconstruction on 0.96 miles. Abbot Street, Anderson Street, Everett Street and Martha Street will all have pavement reconstructed under the project. These streets have not been worked on since the early 1970s, or just around 50 years ago.
There will also be partial reconstruction done to Linson and Orleans Street, which have not been worked on since the 1980s.
If the project were to be approved, construction would take place from May to Oct. of 2023. The total cost of the project would be $2,192,761, with around $713,300 being covered by city funds and $1,479,444 covered by assessments. 81 properties are being assessed for street reconstruction and 399 are being assessed for mill and overlay.
Assessments range from $2,050 to $12,075. Additional details and specifics about assessments can be found in the Dec. 20 meeting agenda on the city’s website.
The feasibility study makes a note that “The assessments are capped by the actual benefit the project would provide to the properties. The actual assessment would be finalized when the project is finished.”
Councilmember Junker asked for clarification that prior meetings regarding the project were well attended so that residents are aware of the upcoming construction.
Sanders noted that two meetings were scheduled at the end of November with one being rescheduled due to a snow emergency. He said that around 20-30 people attended each meeting.
A public hearing regarding the project will be held at the Jan. 17 city council meeting at 7 p.m.
Other business
Maureen Bell was recognized for over 9 years of service as a member of the Board of Library Trustees, and Scott Christensen was recognized for over 15 years of service as a member of the Parks and Recreation Commission.
Dec. 21 was proclaimed SAHS Mountain Bike Team Day after the team won their fifth consecutive State Championship. Among 28 teams in Division 1, the Ponies came on top with a 200 point lead between them and their closest competitor. John Kubiak took top individual honors in the boys varsity division, a first for a Stillwater student in the twelve year history of the team.
In the staff reports, Police Chief Brian Mueller announced that Office Brian Tennessen is working with the University of Minnesota Center for Resuscitation Medicine on a grant for automated external defibrillators (AEDs), which currently the Police Department only has four of. The PD is looking to receive 22 AEDs at a value close to $50,000.
“This officer didn’t have to do this, we didn’t ask him to do this. In fact, on the side we started looking at this grant, and he walked in and just said ‘hey Chief, I got us fifty grand,’” Chief Mueller said. “This is a must have tool for us so I’m super excited that our officers will be a little more well equipped to serve the citizens.”
The council further extended their thank yous to Officer Tennessen.
