2022 Year in Review

2022 was a supposed return to normalcy. With the rollout of the vaccine in late 2020 and a handful of booster shots since then, masks have been taken off and many businesses and public places have returned to business as usual. 

While updates on COVID-19 once filled the pages, the most popular stories of 2022 focused on community developments such as new and closing businesses, highly competitive midterm elections and sadly, a handful of tragedies that rocked the Stillwater community. 

0218-n-wildhare-1.jpg

The Wild Hare opened in Stillwater early this year to success.
Orput,Pete.jpg

County Attorney Pete Orput sadly passed in April this year after a battle with cancer.
logrolling.jpg

After a two year long hiatus, the Stillwater staple returned in July.
IMG_0818.JPG

The Marine General store has more film credits than you may realize. ‘Marmalade’ starring Joe Keery filmed there this summer.
isaacschuman.jpg

Stillwater student Isaac Schuman was honored by students at the first Ponies home football game of the 2022 season.
