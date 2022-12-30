2022 Year in Review

2022 was a supposed return to normalcy. With the rollout of the vaccine in late 2020 and a handful of booster shots since then, masks have been taken off and many businesses and public places have returned to business as usual.
While updates on COVID-19 once filled the pages, the most popular stories of 2022 focused on community developments such as new and closing businesses, highly competitive midterm elections and sadly, a handful of tragedies that rocked the Stillwater community.
But that was the focus of 2022: community. Whether it was to celebrate the positive changes happening around town or to provide support in times of need, the Stillwater community held strong through it all. Here are some of the most read and impactful stories of 2022 listed in chronological order.
-- Gazette Managing Editor Andrea Lindner
Gasthaus Bavarian Hunter changes ownership
A staple in Stillwater since 1966, German restaurant Gasthaus Bavarian Hunter was owned and operated by Kim Quade for the past 37 years. This year, Quade retired and the restaurant officially closed on Dec. 19, 2021.
From the ‘Gasthaus Bavarian Hunter changes ownership’ story: “Since the recent announcement about the closing of the restaurant on the Gasthaus Bavarian Hunter Facebook page, many community members have expressed their sorrow. However, they were happy for the Quade family as they moved on to a new chapter in their life. In response to the closing, members made reservations at the restaurant to eat there before it closed. This made the restaurant busier than ever before.
Outdoor maintenance manager Dan Quade explained how the restaurant “goes back a long way with a lot of families” and how “people have wanted to come out one last time under this ownership and make some more memories” before the new owner took over.
As the staff counted down the days until closing, many took time to reflect on their time spent there. Grizwald, who has worked there for 24 years, retired when the restaurant closed.
Though she missed the numerous friends she made while she worked there, she was ready to move on. In retirement, she planned to visit her family and take vacations with her friends.
“I will miss seeing people, waiting on tables, having fun with my customers, and I will miss my co-workers. Especially Kim, the owner, and Dan,” Grizwald said.
In the end, Gasthaus Bavarian Hunter created many wonderful memories for not only the owner, staff, and patrons, but the community as well.
“I’m so grateful that I’m able to do this for 37 years and the outpouring of support from the community,” Quade concluded.”
New businesses in town
The Wild Hare opened in Downtown Stillwater. The 1990s themed restaurant is a mix of a dive bar and vegan/vegetarian cafe owned by Dariush and Sarah Moslemi. The Wild Hare’s Mediterranean and Moroccan inspired menu prioritizes organic and natural ingredients.
From ‘New Stillwater cafe, the Wild Hare combines dive bar with organic, vegetarian, vegan-friendly fare’: “Husband- and wife-team wanted to open the new restaurant in early 2020, and have leased the space since before the pandemic...
They waited for the COVID-19 situation to stabilize before deciding to open because they didn’t want to give up a downtown Stillwater location. Of course, that had its own problems with contractor availability and finding employees, and issues caused by quarantines...
In addition to creating a more nutritious menu, Dariush also noted they minimize Wild Hare’s “carbon footprint.”
“Everything we have is used, from our equipment to the tables,” Dariush Moslemi said. “We didn’t want to go buy brand-new stuff when there’s perfectly good used stuff that we can rehabilitate.”
The wall is plastered with artwork from hit albums from the 1990s. While most of the covers are from the alternative rock scene, a CD from the quintessential 90s girl group, The Spice Girls, also adorns the wall...
So far the Stillwater location has received an “extremely positive,” response since opening, Dariush said.
He heard from the community that they wanted an eatery leaning toward healthier options, but not in a heavy-handed way and the Wild Hare fits the bill.
“A lot of people go ‘Oh, an organic café, I’m not going there, but if you put it in a skin that looks like this, that’s kind of fun and ‘90s and nostalgic then it’s like ‘Oh, I’ll try that place out for sure,” Dariush said.
Since opening one of their most popular dishes is chicken wings, and for the vegan or vegetarian eater cauliflower wings also are available.
Moslemi estimated that only about 5 to 10% of eaters are truly 100% vegan with another 10% choosing to go vegetarian, and a similarly low percentage of diners must have gluten-free food.
“So the majority is not in that, but I wanted to make it all inclusive and have that people that don’t eat that way have access to food like that without even knowing the difference,” Dariush Moslemi said.”
County Attorney
Pete Orput
Washington County Attorney Pete Orput sadly passed at the age of 66. Orput was battling cancer and passed on April 3, 2022.
From “County attorney Orput dies”: Orput enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps in 1973. After his discharge as a lance corporal in 1976, he used the GI Bill to earn a teaching degree from the University of Minnesota. He went on to teach high school history in Minneapolis before pursuing a career in the legal profession.
“Through his own public service to Washington County, the state of Minnesota and the United States Marine Corps, Pete Orput made a difference in the lives of so many others and we celebrate that today,” Edblad added in the release.
After graduating from William Mitchell College of Law, Orput served as an assistant county attorney for Mille Lacs, Carver, Hennepin and Dakota counties.
He also taught police science as an adjunct professor at St. Mary’s University.
Orput was first elected Washington County Attorney in 2010. He was re-elected in 2014 and 2018. In January, Orput announced his plans to retire once his current term concluded at the end of the year.
After Orput announced his retirement, Assistant Washington County Attorney and Lake Elmo native Kevin Magnuson declared his candidacy for Washington County Attorney. Magnuson is a prosecutor in the Washington County Attorney’s Office.
Orput endorsed Magnuson for his bid for county attorney.
Orput is survived by his wife, Tami, six children and six grandchildren. The Washington County Board of Directors will provide information on the process replacing the County Attorney position at a future date.
Washington County Board Chair Wayne Johnson added a few kind words in the county’s press release.
“It is hard to come up with words today regarding the passing of a great person like Pete,” Johnson said. “He has accomplished so much, all in the name of serving the public. Pete was a friend, a colleague, and someone I always enjoyed seeing at meetings or events. My deepest condolences on behalf of the entire County Board and organization to his wife Tami and his family.”
Stillwater teen passes following water emergency
Tragedy struck on May 13 when 17-year-old Stillwater Junior Suleiman Ibrahim Abdagarado died while playing in the St. Croix River with friends. Abdagarado was underwater for 40 minutes before being found by the Washington County rescue dive team and transported to Regions Hospital.
From “Teen who died following water emergency on the St. Croix River identified”: “‘The death of this young man is a devastating tragedy, and I extend my deepest condolences to his family and loved ones,’ Sheriff Dan Starry said in the release. “I’m grateful for the quick response of the Washington County rescue dive team and their ability to recover Suleiman and bring peace to his family.”
The official cause of death is under investigation by the Ramsey County Medical Examiner.
SAHS Principal Rob Bach released a statement to parents about the incident on Friday morning, May 13.
“I am deeply saddened to communicate that earlier this morning we learned of the death of one of our 11th grade students,” Bach said. “We extend our deepest sympathy to the family and everyone impacted directly or indirectly by their passing. During this time of grief we ask you to keep the family in your thoughts.
“The death of a classmate, even for those who didn’t know them well, will impact each student differently and all reactions need to be addressed with great care and support,” he continued
District support staff and counselors were as SAHS support our students, and will be available as needed moving forward.
“Teachers shared a brief message with students regarding the student’s death during first hour and outlined the resources available to students at school,” Bach said. “While providing services to address student needs, we will do our best to maintain the structure and routines of our school day.””
Lumberjack Days returns to Stillwater
After a two year long hiatus due to COVID-19, Lumberjack Days returned to Stillwater from July 15-17. The festival has been a staple in Stillwater for 88 years and residents were thrilled to see its return.
Paul Creager, a member of The Locals, the group who had the contract to organize the event, talked about the community aspect of the celebration in “Lumberjack Days returns to downtown Stillwater July 15-17”: “Family and community are two words that come up a lot when Creager talks about the return of Lumberjack Days. The Locals, he said, are deliberately thinking of how they can make the event something that welcomes family members of all age groups. To that end they have added more kid- and family-friendly programming, through a partnership with Stillwater business Kari’s Create and Paint, and by including a Sunday performance by the musical duo Koo Koo Kanga Roo.
Organizers are working with Boutwells Landing and other senior living facilities to organize a shuttle service to bring seniors to the event. In the past, according to Creager, “but you see less of that. It’s important that we reach the full spectrum of residents. That’s what makes it a true community event.”
The shuttle service is still a work-in-progress, and the organizers are open to help in the form of transportation or sponsorships. Because of the two-year gap since the last Lumberjack Days, The Locals have had to work to build back sponsorships and funding streams, and that work is ongoing.
The Locals have been at the helm of Lumberjack Days since 2014 when the city grew unhappy with the previous promoter and opened the contract up to the public.
“The Locals formed intentionally to keep Lumberjack Days locally produced,” Creager said. It’s a lot of work, he added, but “when you think about how many years it’s been going, we’re proud to carry the tradition forward.”
Ultimately, The Locals’ goal is to deliver something that is unique to Stillwater, and that is reflective of the community in the St. Croix Valley. “I really believe that an event should have a sense of place,” Creager said. “You shouldn’t be able to just pick it up and drop it someplace else.”
Movie filmed in Marine On St. Croix
The Marine General store briefly closed on June 22 to make way for a film crew. The film “Marmalade” stars “Stranger Things” star Joe Keery, known for playing fan favorite character Steve Harrington. The movie was filmed in location across Minnesota, including Mankato and Jordan
This is not the first time the small-town store has found its way on to the big screen. From “Film production closes down Marine General Store (again)”: Many who were on hand were trying to pick up a few groceries and had been unaware that the General Store would be closed until noon. As the morning went on there was a growing crowd of die hard fans, many with photos of Keery, hoping to score an autograph.
This will not be the first time the General Store has appeared on film. Movies like “Grumpier old Men” and “Beautiful Girls” have used the store as a backdrop.
By the time Keery appeared, who has become a favorite among fans of “Stranger Things,” the crowd had swelled to nearly 50.”
Dr. Michael Funk joins district 834
The Stillwater school district welcomed a new Superintendent on July 1. Dr. Funk was the Superintendent for Albert Lea Area Schools for 12 years before coming to Stillwater. While he was there, the district saw improvements in various areas.
Dr. Funk was offered the position after impressing the school board. From “New district superintendent starts this month”: “At the special Stillwater Area School Board meeting on April 9th, when the board voted to make an offer to Funk, board members cited Funk’s leadership, his willingness to work collaboratively, his choices regarding curriculum and his involvement in the Albert Lea community as reasons he stood out as a candidate.
Board member Katie Hockert said of Funk, ‘I was particularly impressed with his experience navigating some unpopular decisions and being able to do that with decisiveness.’
Board member Vivian Votova said she was impressed with how Funk has made choices about curriculum that have benefitted students. ‘He had a vision for the school district he was in and then he implemented it.’ ...
Board member Tina Riehle praised Funk’s humility and leadership. ‘We need leadership to take us to the next level,’ Riehle said. ‘I like his conversations in standards and teaching history and not judging and blaming but listening to all perspectives.’
Board member Anne Porbeni said that her ideal candidate would be someone ‘who could actually project hope.’ What she liked about Funk was that ‘He gives you an opportunity to see beyond what is possible.’
As Funk moves into his new position, the district’s interim superintendent Malinda Lansfeldt will step into her new role as principal of Brookview Elementary School in Woodbury. Lansfeldt took on the role of superintendent in July 2020 when the board signed a separation agreement with then-superintendent Denise Pontreli.”
Apple River tragedy
Stillwater Area High School student Isaac Schuman, 17 was killed by a knife wielding man while spending the day on the Apple River near Somerset, Wis. Four other people were injured in the incident.
The perpetrator, a man named Nicolae Miu of Prior Lake, began attacking people with a knife after a confrontation.
From “Apple River tragedy hits too close to home”: “Schuman’s family issued a press release over the weekend that was published in full by KARE 11, which said of Schuman, ‘Isaac entered every room with a big smile, infectiously positive aura, and lifted everyone around him up. He had an incredibly bright future ahead of him and we are all heartbroken and devastated beyond words that his future has been tragically and senselessly cut short. We very much appreciate the overwhelming outpouring of love and support from our friends, Isaac’s friends and the Stillwater Community. We also respectfully ask the media to honor our request for privacy at this extremely difficult time.’...
Since then, one of the injured victims has been identified as Ryhley Mattison, 24, of Bursnville, Minn. Mattison has started a GoFundMe page to help pay for medical expenses resulting from the attack. In a statement on that page, Mattison described the incident. ‘Some friends and I were tubing when we came a crossed a group who were asking for our help,’ the statement reads. ‘My friends and I went over to see what was going on and there was an older man there being inappropriate and was asked to leave but wouldn’t. The older man ended up having a knife and stabbed a few friends of mine and myself included.’
According to the Pioneer Press, another victim was recently identified as A.J. Martin, 22, of Elk River, Minn. Martin’s uncle, Ryan Gram, has also started a GoFundMe, on Martin’s behalf. Gram wrote on the site that, on the day of the incident, ‘AJ joined his friends and his friend’s family members to celebrate a birthday. While tubing, he was stabbed in the abdomen resulting in serious injuries that left him in critical condition requiring a life flight to the hospital. Once at the hospital, he underwent extensive surgery and ICU care for his injuries. Since he has undergone an additional surgery with his third and hopefully his final scheduled for later this week, he remains hospitalized and it will be a long journey to recovery.’...
Nicolae Miu was apprehended at Village Park in Somerset, Wis. He later told investigators that he acted in self-defense, claiming that he was attacked by the group after he approached them to ask whether they had seen his friend’s lost cellphone. He said then that the group attacked him, calling him a pedophile and ‘child molester.’
When asked by investigators if he had a knife on him, the report says that Miu told them, ‘No, absolutely no,’ and said that he’d taken the knife from one of the members of the group.”
New apartment project on Myrtle Street
The city council approved a new apartment building at its Oct. 4 meeting, to much public backlash. The council debated on the topic for a long time, however, because the developer met all rules in regards to zoning, the city attorney recommended that the council approved the project.
From “Apartment project approved”: “He’s met all the rules. He’s made a crack at it several times, and this time he met every single rule, without a variances. So it would be very difficult; I cannot recommend you deny it,” said city attorney Kori Land.
The council debated largely over the topic of parking. Tim Gladhill, the city’s community development director, said in his presentation of the proposal that the proposal would not have met the required amount of parking spaces if it hadn’t been for a parking credit that was attached to the land in 2008, when it was granted to Trinity Lutheran Church, and then transferred.
‘There’s a legally binding agreement that we provided – we the city provided – credits to this site. This was involved in the land swap for the parking ramp. Admittedly, the thought of the redevelopment on this site at that point would’ve been for a post office of commercial use, which would be for a lot of daytime use. However, those words were not in the agreement of the parking credit, so it’s a little hard to enforce that,’ Gladhill said.
Council member David Junker took great issue with the parking and the traffic impact. He noted that if the parking credit hadn’t existed, the apartment building would be 13 parking spots short of requirements, and another building nearby is 39 parking spots short.
‘So in the matter of one block, we’re 52 parking spots short to handle the two developments,’ Junker said, later adding: ‘This particular unit on the biggest artery in our city, [on] a very unique hill, is pouring gasoline or kerosine onto a fire.’
Mayor Ted Kozlowski agreed, but said, ‘I think that was the intent of all the agreements, but unfortunately we didn’t zone it as such.’...
The approval passed in a 4-1 vote with member Junker voting no.
2022 Midterm Elections
This fall was taken over by politics and election campaigns.
Major races in the Stillwater area included Republican Karin Housley continuing her service as a State Senator when she beat out Democratic challenger Nancy McClean for the District 33 seat. In District 41, Judy Seeberger (DFL) beat out Republican candidate Tom Dippel by just over 300 votes
For House Representative seats, Josiah Hill-DFL, won over Mark Bishofsky-R to represent House District 33b. Mark Wiens-R defeated DFL challenger Pat Driscoll to represent House District 41A.
For Stillwater local elections, Mayor Ted Kozlowski was reelected after running unopposed. Council members Ryan Collins and Mike Polehna were also reelected.
The race for the Stillwater School Board was highly competitive. Current board chair Alison Sherman was reelected along with board member Pete Kelzenberg. Eva Lee and Andrew Thelander were newly elected to the board. Current board member Beverly Petrie won the special election over opposing candidate Lawrence A. Becking.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.