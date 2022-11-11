battle creek

Foam on top of Battle Creek.
Angie Hong

Two years ago, scientists from the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency made an alarming discovery when they tested the foam floating atop Battle Creek (Ramsey County) and Raleigh Creek (Washington County). They determined that it had vastly higher concentrations of PFAS than the rest of the water. Now it appears that this “forever foam” might hold the secret to cleaner water for contaminated lakes, rivers and streams around the world. 

PFAS, short for perfluorinated alkylated substances, are a group of chemical compounds used to manufacture Scotchguard, nonstick coatings, and fire-fighting foams. They are commonly known as “forever chemicals” because they are incredibly long-lasting and slow to break down. According to a 2019 report by CHEMTrust, PFAS polymers can have half-lives as long as 8.5 years in human blood, 40 years in water, and more than 1000 years in soil. The term “half-life” is used to describe the length of time it takes for half of the molecules in a sample to decay.

