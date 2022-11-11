A decade ago, Kraig Thayer Rasmussen took a break from exhibiting his atmospheric paintings of landscapes, waterscapes and epic scale vistas. Rasmussen is emerging from his hiatus with Rivers Flow Through Us, an exhibition featuring work created over the past four decades.
Rasmussen has selected paintings that convey his reverence for the natural work—calling attention to nature and the environment.
“My paintings are meant to be reminders, cautionary images of places that are disappearing,” says Rasmussen. “Living with the constant battery of suburban sprawl it is easy to forget what wilderness feels like.”
Rivers Flow Through Us captures the evolution in Rasmussen’s painting style as well as his curatorial vision. In addition to painting, Rasmussen is also an arts activist, museum and gallery curator, exhibit designer, arts administrator and gallery director. Currently, Rasmussen curates exhibitions at the Raymond Avenue Gallery in St. Paul.
“ArtReach is excited to work with Kraig to bring his large-scale works into the gallery,” says Heather Rutledge, executive director of ArtReach St. Croix. “We were challenged to exhibit his work in a space that usually accommodates smaller pieces. I think visitors will be excited to see the gallery transformed for this show.”
Rivers Flow Through Us opens to the public in the north side of ArtReach’s Royal Credit Union Foundation Gallery on Thursday, Nov. 17 and will be on view through Saturday, Dec. 31. ArtReach annual Holiday Gift Gallery will run concurrently in the other half of the space.
An opening reception will take place on Thursday, Nov. 17 at 6-8p.m. and an artist talk will take place on Thursday, Dec. 1 beginning at 6:30p.m.
ArtReach St. Croix is located at 224 N. 4th Street in Stillwater, MN. The gallery, as well as the opening reception and Thursday evening programs, is always free and open to the public. Gallery hours for Rivers Run Through Us and the Holiday Gift Gallery are Tuesday, 10a.m.-4p.m; Wednesday and Thursday, 10a.m.-4p.m; Friday, 10a.m.-4p.m; Saturday and Sunday, 12-4p.m.
Thursday evening gallery activities are made possible by the voters of Minnesota through a grant from the Minnesota State Arts Board, thanks to a legislative appropriation from the arts and cultural heritage fund.
ArtReach St. Croix is a nonprofit regional arts organization committed to the mission of connecting communities to the arts throughout the St. Croix Valley. The work of ArtReach St. Croix is made possible through generous donations from individuals and grants from foundations. Visit artreachstcroix.org to learn more.
